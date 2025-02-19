What’s included with a new home?: From fixtures and fittings to tech and appliances

When it comes to finding out what’s included with the purchase of a new home, such as fixtures, fittings and appliances, take a close look at the specification list in the development’s brochure, advises Sarah Jane Kearney, new homes director at DNG.

It outlines what comes as standard with the development and helps set expectations, she says.

Details vary between developments, but the key areas covered include details on the external and internal finishes; whether kitchen units, worktops and appliances are included or not; what fixtures are provided in bathrooms; whether tiling is included; and the presence [or lack thereof] of shower and bath screens.

It should detail what wardrobes are included as well as the electrical specification, says Kearney. These will include “standard sockets, lighting, and additional options for upgrades”.

It also includes what kind of structural warranty is provided. Most new builds include a 10-year warranty, such as HomeBond, she says, adding that you should check what coverage is provided for structural defects and other guarantees.

The information on building energy rating (Ber), windows and heating systems is equally important, she says. “A higher Ber rating will also qualify for better green mortgage deals,” Kearney adds.

Paul Maguire, interior lead at housebuilder Cairn advises you visit as many show homes as you can. Not just for interior design inspiration, but to “note layouts, furniture size and flow of the home”.

Showhouses

Altidore Gardens, Merepark, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, by housebuilder D/Res

The showhouse will feature many items that are not included in the purchase. One of the most expensive outlays that is often not included is flooring, says Marguerite Boyle, director of new homes at Sherry FitzGerald.

“Often buyers will opt for the cashback offers made by some banks for the first one, two or three years of the mortgage duration and then fix on a rate. This allows them to do the flooring straight away,” says Boyle.

“The flooring person usually accompanies them when snagging the home to measure and cost it and determine what can be done,” she says.

Window covers, such as curtains or blinds are most often not included and that lack of privacy is often overlooked by buyers, Boyle says.

A lot of the fenestration in new builds is quite large and may need a custom approach, which will add to its cost. This also means long lead times so buyers often purchase off-the-shelf options to get them through the first few months or year, she says.

Self-adhesive film for privacy opacity is another short-term solution, especially in bedrooms.

Tech and appliances

Bathrooms will generally be fitted out as they appear in the show unit. Pictured is Keepers Lock by Kelland Homes

New homes often showcase the latest in energy-efficient technologies. However, you should factor in the servicing that may be required for tech to maintain optimum performance.

Be sure to ask for a manual on how to operate and maintain your home, says Maguire. “It’s important to understand how your home works and how to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.” He also recommends you register all your warranties so they are valid.

Many new homes offer the luxury of a separate utility room. Typically, the space is plumbed for white goods, a washing machine and drier, but these are not usually included as part of the package. Ask the question if they are or can be included should you sign your purchase contract within a set period of time.

The utility room is often where the underfloor heating manifold and the water pump are housed. If something sounds excessively noisy, a pump, for example, flag it and raise it at the snagging stage, Boyle advises.

Verify if appliances, such as fridges, ovens and hobs are included, says Kearney. If not, ask if the developer offers a voucher or allowance to help with purchasing them, she counsels.

Boyle says that post-Covid she finds developers no longer like to commit to a particular brand or a specification. “This is because of supply chain issues,” she explains. “What is used in the showhouse is a good rule of thumb. Expect that the appliances will be of a similar quality.”

The counter finishes will depend on the asking prices of the properties for sale. In Aderrig, Adamstown, for example a concrete-look laminate has been used to great effect.

Buyers can upgrade their kitchen to suit their own needs, for an additional cost but would need to ask the developer and the kitchen supplier at the early stages of viewing.

Most bathrooms will be as they appear in the show unit, the same sanitryware, shower stall and head, handles and tiling as per floor and walls.

There are potential savings to be made if you ask lots of questions before signing on the dotted line. Some firms offer additional appliances or options to customise if you sign within 30 days. Some banks, too, offer cashback and other draws to get you to take your mortgage with them, which will help towards fitting out your new home.