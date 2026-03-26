Detached Edwardian home with versatile modern layout in Rathgar

Address : 17 Vernon Grove, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €2,295,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The houses on Vernon Grove in Rathgar are a mix of Edwardian redbricks and late 1920s semis. What allows number 17 to stand out is the fact that it is the only detached house on the road. It is also the only one on the street with a traditional bargeboard at the front, adding to its Edwardian credentials.

The current owners bought the property in 2005 from a family who had lived there since the 1950s. While it was well maintained, they planned to extend, as they were starting a family. The approach was to retain the integrity of the original house at the front and introduce a more contemporary living space to the rear.

Architect Tim Darmody advised them on a layout that would grow and adapt to different life stages. The biggest part of the project was the addition of the extension on to the back of the house. This split-level space with a zinc and timber finish accommodates the kitchen and dining area and a sunken family room with windows up to 4m high letting in light.

The space worked immediately, as the couple and their young daughters enjoyed the open-plan layout and easy access to the garden. It still works well today with teenagers. “Back then, this was where we spent 80 per cent of our time,” say the owners. “Now the girls hang out in this part of the house with their friends, and we have moved into what would have been the more formal rooms at the front of the house.”

The house extends to 240sq m (2,583sq ft), including a garage and attic conversion. It is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald with a guide price of €2.295 million.

Most of the building work was completed in 2006, with ongoing upgrades since. The C2-rated home opens to a wide entrance hall finished with a chevron walnut floor, which is a reference to traditional parquet that would have been found in houses of this era.

To the left are the original reception rooms. The drawingroom to the front has a bay window with plantation shutters and a mahogany mantelpiece with tiled surround.

Pocket doors connect to the livingroom, which has a similar fireplace and double doors leading to the patio. A snug or study sits off this space, fitted with bookshelves and a TV unit, and provides access to the garage.

Entrance hall

Kitchen

Patio

The rear extension contains the kitchen and dining area at the same level as the original house. A new kitchen by Arena was installed about 10 years ago and includes a large island and integrated Miele appliances, as well as a wine fridge and Quooker tap. Doors open to an upper patio finished in sandstone slabs, with raised beds planted in bamboo and shrubs.

Steps lead down to the high-ceilinged lower level with glazing on three sides, giving it a strong connection to the garden.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is to the front, with an en suite bathroom. Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom complete this level. The attic has been converted, with four Velux windows and fitted wardrobes.

The garden was redesigned about four years ago with input from Grange Growers. More recent works include updated bathrooms, repainting throughout and the installation of a new boiler.

Drawingroom

Livingroom

Sunken living area

Bedroom