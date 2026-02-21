New homes come to market in west Dublin priced from €500,000

Address : Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin Price : €500,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

Redford, a new residential scheme in Adamstown, is preparing for its sixth launch with a fresh collection of homes set to be released for sale.

The development, by housebuilder Evara (formerly Quintain), sits beside its sister schemes, the Blossoms and Aderrig, in this rapidly evolving corner of west Dublin.

Adamstown, still considered the “new town” beside Lucan, has matured over the past two decades into a lived-in community with two primary schools, a secondary school, and playgrounds and green spaces woven between clusters of new homes.

In this latest release, 22 homes will come to market, offering a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties marketed towards first-time buyers and growing families alike.

The Alder is a two-bedroom house extending to 88sq m (947sq ft) and priced at €500,000. Internally, a livingroom at the front gives way to an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear, while upstairs both bedrooms benefit from en suite bathrooms.

There are three three-bedroom types on offer. The Bingham (104sq m/1,119sq ft) is a mid- or end-terrace home priced from €540,000, with a conventional layout of a livingroom and kitchen/diningroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms (one en suite) above. The Erin matches the same floor area, but the entrance is to the side of the property rather than the front; its is priced from €555,000.

The Mallard, priced from €575,000, spans 136sq m (1,464sq ft) across three levels, with the living spaces on the ground floor, the principal bedroom suite occupying the first floor, and two further bedrooms on the top floor.

Livingroom in the Nord

Bedroom in the Nord

For buyers looking for more space, the four-bedroom range begins with the Nord, which is a semidetached house of 147sq m (1,582sq ft), priced from €630,000. The midterrace Express, priced from €635,000, extends to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), while the largest in the range is the Orient, extending to 65sq m (1,776sq ft); it is priced from €700,000. All four-bedroom homes are set out over three storeys.

All properties at Redford will be A2-rated and will have high levels of insulation, mechanical ventilation and an air source heat pump system.

Exterior of the Orient

Livingroom in the Orient

Study in the Orient

Kitchens featuring light green doors and Topform laminate worktops will be supplied and fitted by BeSpace. Appliances are included subject to signing contracts within 28 days.

[ ‘Everything was fields when we moved here’: Adamstown, a 20-year-old Dublin townOpens in new window ]

Roughly 25 per cent of homes from earlier releases at Redford are now occupied. Selling agent Savills anticipates that this phase will be ready for completion in the autumn. Once finished, Redford will comprise a total of 257 homes.

Redford benefits from being the development that is closest to the Crossings retail centre and Adamstown train station, making it especially convenient for commuters heading into Dublin city centre on frequent rail services.