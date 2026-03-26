Latest new homes for sale at Altidore Gardens in Newtownmountkennedy from €555,000

Address : Oakmount, Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow Price : €555,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Are you interested in “inverted living”? D/Res is launching Oakmount, the latest phase of its ambitious Altidore Gardens development just outside the village of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. One of the key features of the four-bedroom semidetached showhouse is that three of the bedrooms are at ground-floor level, off the hallway, while the kitchen, dining and living spaces and fourth bedroom – and even the back garden – are all on the first floor level.

The house is built on a hillside ascending towards the Wicklow Mountains, and its high elevation gives it excellent views over the Wicklow countryside and out to the sea. The large open kitchen/dining/living space is on the first floor looking out to the front, giving panoramic views over the area, getting the benefit of easterly morning sunshine.

There’s a large guest bathroom on this level, and to the back is a lounge and a fourth bedroom that can also double as a study/home office, yoga room or playroom. Both of these rooms have full-height glass doors that open to the back garden and patio, which faces west and gets evening sunshine.

The downstairs is tucked neatly into the hillside, with no rear windows, and the three bedrooms on this level feel cosy and calm. The main bedroom, with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, faces the front with a full-height window, while bedrooms two and three have large windows looking out to the side. There’s a large family bathroom, and also a large laundry room. Outside, a side passage brings you to steps leading up to the back garden and patio, and to a large shed cleverly hidden underneath the patio.

Oakmount is one of five housing communities that make up Altidore Gardens. They are connected by an 8.1-hectare park featuring trees and wild flowers, with 1.5km of pathways, trails and running tracks winding through it.

Oakmount is designed to cater to families seeking comfortable suburban living with a strong connection to outdoor life, with attractions such as Glendalough and the Great Sugarloaf on the doorstep, while Greystones and Delgany are just a short distance away. Newtownmountkennedy is well serviced with restaurants, cafes and shops, and with leisure and sports facilities nearby, including Druid’s Glen golf club.

Oakmount is positioned at the premium end of the scale, with luxury interiors and high-end fixtures and fittings. Asking prices start at €555,000 for the three-bed semidetached houses, measuring from 111sq m-117sq m (1,194sq ft-1,261sq ft). The three-bed detached houses, measuring 117sq m (1,261sq ft), start from €575,000, while the four-bed semidetached houses, measuring 168sq m (1,814sq ft), start from €665,000.

Four-bedroom showhouse: Hallway

Kitchen/living/dining space

The four-bed detached houses, measuring from 145sq m (1,569sq ft) to 169sq m (1,821sq ft), start at €675,000, and the five-bed detached houses, measuring 219sq m (2,365sq ft), start at €765,000. All the houses are A2 energy-rated and are set to be launched on Saturday, March 28th, between 11am and 1pm by Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

The houses are built for sustainability, with air-to-water heat pumps, zone-controlled climate systems and high-performance windows and insulation. The contemporary Shaker-style kitchens are fitted with full-height soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops and integrated appliances (subject to signing contracts within 21 days).

The four-bed showhouse has a spacious pantry off the kitchen, and a spacious storage area off the first-floor hallway. Bathrooms are fitted with high-end sanitary ware and contemporary large-profile tiling, with wall-hung wash-hand basin cabinets and backlit mirrors. The hallway and stairs in the four-bed showhouse feature striking painted wood panelling, adding a touch of old-world elegance to the contemporary look.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen

Living space

Main bedroom