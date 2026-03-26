Two people arrested over attack on Scarlett Faulkner in Birdhill

Scarlett Faulkner, who was attacked and seriously injured at Birdhill, Co Tipperary, Saturday. Pic: Family/Facebook Story David Raleigh

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 40s and a girl (17) for questioning about an assault in Co Tipperary that has left a young woman in a critical condition in hospital.

Scarlett Faulkner, a mother of one in her 20s, suffered serious head injuries when she was attacked at on the R494 road outside Birdhill village at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

She remains critically ill at Cork University Hospital, having been airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where she was initially treated before being transferred to Cork

On Thursday morning, detectives from Nenagh arrested a woman and her daughter at an address in Limerick for questioning about the attack.

The woman has been taken to Nenagh Garda station for questioning while the juvenile has been brought to Templemore Garda station.

Both are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Gardaí said they were continuing to investigate the assault.

The investigation team is specifically interested in hearing from anyone who saw or has information about two vehicles that gardaí believe were used by those involved in the assault.

“In particular, gardaí are seeking information on the movements of two vehicles, a grey 162 Ford Transit van and a blue 161 Volkswagen Touran people carrier, travelling in convoy or driving dangerously between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday 21st March 2026 in and around Birdhill village, the townlands of Cooleen, Crag Cross, Shower Cross, Kylebeg, Annaholty and Thornhill, all in Co Tipperary,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“Gardaí are aware of video footage of the incident circulating online and ask members of the public not to share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead to provide it to investigating gardaí,” the statement added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.