RSA ‘working tirelessly’ to arrange new driving tests for learners turned away over insurance doubts

Since March 9th, learner drivers have been required to provide evidence they are insured to drive the vehicle in which they do the test. Photograph: iStock

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said it is “working tirelessly” to accommodate as soon as possible the 11 per cent of people who were turned away from their driving tests because they could not provide proof their vehicles were insured.

More than 1,200 driving tests were cancelled over the last two weeks because of issues with the presentation of insurance documentation. Since March 9th, learner drivers have been required to provide evidence they are insured to drive the vehicle in which they do the test.

The measure was introduced after an agreement was reached in a dispute over insurance cover between the RSA and the Fórsa trade union, which represents driving testers. RSA chief operations officer Brendan Walsh told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that association was trying to get the people who had been turned away back for their test as quickly as possible, in some cases as quickly as two days.

“My other teams who are supporting the driving-testing community are working tirelessly to try to accommodate customers and get them into slots as quick as we possibly can.”

Walsh said the issue arose when Fórsa claimed testers were not fully covered by the State Claims Agency while carrying out their duties, particularly when conducting tests in uninsured vehicles.

“There was an assumption they were getting into vehicles with customers who may not be insured despite displaying an insurance disc in the actual window. The reality is, as part of our engagement process with the union and also subsequently with the umbrella organisation, the MIBI [Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland], of the insurance companies in Ireland, we are satisfied they are fully insured, regardless if they’re sitting in a vehicle with somebody who is not insured.”

Testers would be fully covered by the MIBI in the event of any incident involving a learner driving during their test, even if they were driving an uninsured vehicle, he said. “So any damages that they would incur personally, from their perspective, they would be 100 per cent covered. The matter then would differ between the uninsured driver and the person they’ve hit.”

Walsh said the RSA continued to engage with the union and had confirmation from the MIBI that their staff were fully covered with insurance. He went on to explain that when a driver comes in for a test they had to tick a box declaring they were insured and they had to have a valid insurance disc displayed in the window of the vehicle.

Under the new agreement with the union drivers must present either a paper copy or digital copy of their insurance before they can do their test.