Detached five-bedroom homes by the golf course at Killeen Castle in Co Meath

Loughmore Wood is a development of substantial five-bedroom detached homes within the grounds of the historic Killeen Castle in Co Meath. Although you don’t have to be a golfer to live here, of course, it would certainly be a boon for those who are, as the grounds are home to a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course that hosted the Solheim Cup in 2011.

Killeen castle was constructed in 1181 by one of Norman Ireland’s greatest property developers, Hugh De Lacy, who built it to protect the road north. By the 15th century it was the home of the Plunkett family, who lived there until the 1950s. It was remodelled in the early 1800s by architects Francis Johnston and James Shiel, and further renovated to resemble Windsor Castle in 1841.

After fire destroyed the castle in 1981, redevelopment was begun by developer Joe O’Reilly’s Castlethorn in 2007, only to be halted by the economic crash. Castlethorn recently agreed a strategic partnership with Romantic Irish Castles, and there are plans to open a wedding venue.

Castlethorn is now releasing 19 five-bed detached homes, called the Shiel, after the castle’s 19th century architect, each with an asking price of €1.15 million. With 217sq m (2335 sq ft) of living space and decent-sized gardens with a studio, they are fine family homes. Sales are being handled by Coonan Property.

The showhouse, fitted out by Nicole Kellett from House of Corrigan, possesses a superb finish. The impressive welcoming entrance hall features herringbone walnut flooring; a guest WC is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue. To the left of the hall is a room that would serve as a study or a den; like all the living areas on the ground floor, it is dual aspect, so bathed in light on a crisp spring day.

On the opposite side of the hall lies the livingroom. Like the study, it has two windows, one of them a deep bay, and pocket doors that open into the open-plan kitchen and living area that spans the rear of the house. French doors open on to the garden, which comes with a patio and a garden studio.

The living area extends into the garden with windows on two sides, flooding this area with light. The kitchen has an island with a hob and downdraft extractor, Carrara quartz worktops and units extending right to the ceiling, broken up with some warm walnut presses. A utility lies off it with plenty of fitted storage.

With an A2 Ber, these homes feature underfloor heating on the ground floor, an air-to-water heat pump and double-glazed windows.

An expansive footprint and clever design by architects O’Mahony Pike means there are five bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are en suite, and a bathroom. All the sanitary ware is Villeroy & Boch and the floors and walls are tiled as per the showhouse. Four of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and the main bedroom has a dressing area with walk-in wardrobes.

As well as the 19 new five-bedroom homes for sale, there is one three-bedroom bungalow at €875,000 still available, as well as a selection of sites to the side of the new development, which come with asking prices ranging from €350,000 to €400,000 and have a number of preapproved designs that buyers may select from.

It’s a short stroll to the golf course and clubhouse on site, but it is the 240 hectares of mature parkland, and its promise of outdoor life, that is sure to appeal to families. Dunshaughlin, with its shops and schools, is 10 minutes away by car. The Dunboyne M3 Parkway train station, which has a direct connection to Dublin city, and the M3 itself are a 15-minute drive from Killeen Castle.