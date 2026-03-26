Ranelagh home transformed for modern family living

Address : 44 Mountain View Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,850,000 Agent : DNG

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The superstitious might have hesitated at the idea of buying a home on Friday 13th, 2013. But December 13th, 2013, is the date the owners of 44 Mountain View Road in Ranelagh signed on the dotted line. In the years since, they say there has been no bad luck, only happy memories.

When they first saw the house, it was divided into flats, with a kitchenette in an upstairs room and much of the building in poor repair.

It was only once work began that the scale of the project became clear. What followed was a full year of renovations before the family moved in for Christmas 2014.

The work was led by Ranelagh-based architect Alan O’Connell and involved a complete structural overhaul. The house was rewired, replumbed and re-roofed, a rear extension was added, and its energy rating was improved to a B3. At the same time, original features were respected and restored where needed. The property is now on the market guiding €1.85 million with DNG.

Number 44 sits on the sunny side of the street and measures 190sq m (2,045sq ft). Externally, the front brickwork has been repointed, while the door and side gate are painted in Blue Ground by Farrow and Ball, and the original stained glass around the entrance has been retained.

Inside, the hallway offers the first look at the original plasterwork. A neutral colour scheme runs throughout, allowing for the period features to be showcased while giving a calm and understated feel to the house.

To the left is the livingroom, where original details include a marble fireplace, coving and a decorative centre rose. The space has been updated with bespoke cabinetry by Dermot Bracken, who also designed and made the kitchen units. Two restored sash windows by Callaghans bring in natural light and interconnecting pocket doors lead through to the diningroom, which also features a marble fireplace and built-in storage.

The rear of the house steps down into the extension, linking the original structure with the newer addition. In the kitchen, the units by Bracken are arranged around a central island with quartz countertops. There is a Belfast sink and a built-in pantry, along with a half-door opening to a small patio area. The extension has a wall of Vindr windows and doors along the back, while an exposed brick wall adds texture along one side. The room is large enough to fit in a cosy living area with a built-in window seat and stove, as well as space for a dining table.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Dining area in the extension

Upstairs, the layout has been reworked. Two original rooms were combined to create a larger main bedroom, which the owners describe as the “best thing we ever did”. The result is a principal suite with wall-to-wall wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and two large sash windows. There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom on this level.

The attic has also been converted, with one wall left in exposed brick. The owners say the space came into its own during the pandemic, when it functioned as a home office away from the noise in the family rooms downstairs.

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Outside, the west-facing rear garden has been landscaped to serve multiple uses, including a play area, space for entertaining and a quieter spot to sit in the sun.

Like most residents in Ranelagh, the owners cannot say enough about the Dublin 6 neighbourhood and have loved the convenience of the location, with the children able to walk to school in less than five minutes.

Main bedroom

Attic room