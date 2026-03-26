Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €295,000

6 Raphoe Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This terraced, period three-bed has been modernised and features a generous south-facing back garden with a raised patio and a lawn. Dating to the 1930s, the home extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft) and features modern interiors, including two reception rooms and three double bedrooms. It is located close to CHI Crumlin and is about a 20-minute bus journey from Dublin city centre. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

39 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

39 Gracefield Road, Artane, Dublin 5

€495,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semidetached home features a front garden and a spacious south-facing garden to the rear, offering lots of potential. The house itself extends to 98sq m (1,054sq ft) and its interior would benefit from modernisation. Prospective new owners may investigate energy upgrade grants to improve its efficiency. Artane Castle Shopping Centre and Beaumont Hospital are nearby as well as bus routes to the city centre, with journeys of about 30 minutes. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

12 Barron Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

12 Barron Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom, terraced home comes to the market with an updated, modern interior and a low-maintenance terrace to the rear. Measuring 70sq m (753sq ft), it is laid out with an open-plan living and dining space that flows into the kitchen space at the rear, which opens out to the terrace. There’s a double bedroom, a full bathroom and a second bedroom upstairs. The home is a short walk from DCU St Patrick’s campus and the Botanic Gardens. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

104 Briarwood Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15

104 Briarwood Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15

€345,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semidetached house has a good sized west-facing back garden (although the lawns require some TLC). Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), the property is in decent condition and offers scope for modernisation. Prospective new owners may investigate energy upgrade grants to improve its efficiency. It is a five-minute drive from Blanchardstown centre and Odeon cinema and a 10-minute drive from Clonsilla train station, which offers 30-minute services to Dublin Connolly. Ber E1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

6 Dakota Court, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

6 Dakota Court, Royal Canal Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€295,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This one-bedroom ground-floor apartment is on the market in a vibrant area with restaurants, cafes and shops, and is about a 30-minute walk from the city centre. Thea apartment is in an attractive redbrick building with a balcony terrace overlooking the Royal Canal. It is compact, measuring 44sq m (474sq ft). Management fees are currently €2,000 a year. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie