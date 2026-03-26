Man assaulted in Limerick on St Patrick’s Day dies in hospital

The man was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man who was assaulted in Limerick city on St Patrick’s Day has died in hospital, gardaí said on Thursday.

The man, who was in his 50s, was attacked on Athlunkard Street on Tuesday, March 17th. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on Wednesday evening, a Garda statement said.

The State Pathologist and the office of the coroner have been notified.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out at UHL.

Three men have appeared in court on charges connected to the incident.

Investigations are continuing.