Man (73) secures €1m settlement against hospital over postoperative care

Beaumont Hospital contended a failure to administer sufficient anti-platelet medication did not contribute to a deterioration in the man’s condition. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man who needs full-time care after suffering a stroke has secured a €1 million settlement against a Dublin hospital after alleging it failed to administer sufficient anti-platelet medication to him on time.

Beaumont Hospital admitted in the High Court case that its failure to give this medication was beneath its expected standard of care.

However, it contended this omission did not contribute to a deterioration in the man’s condition.

The man (73), who cannot be identified due to a court order, suffers from ongoing neurological impairment and requires round-the-clock care, which is provided by his wife. He had a history of heart issues and had a pacemaker.

The court heard he experienced slurred speech on the morning of June 14th, 2024, and attended at a regional emergency department.

His senior counsel, Patrick Treacy, instructed by Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, said the man was transferred to Beaumont where he underwent a “remarkably successful” surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain and insert a stent.

His case, which was taken through his daughter, alleged he should have been given dual anti-platelet therapy to prevent further clots immediately after receiving a clear brain scan. However, Treacy said there was a “breakdown of communication” between the operation team and the radiology team, and the treatment was not given.

The man was chatting normally with his family at about 4pm, some two hours after the operation, but began slurring his words again by 7pm. A subsequent brain scan showed he had a “very serious” blood clot where the stent was located, while blood was also pooling around his groin, counsel said.

Surgeons operated on him again at about midnight but this was not successful, the court heard.

Treacy said the man’s case contended his health would have stabilised if he had been given dual anti-platelet medication immediately after receiving a clear brain scan following the surgery.

He noted the surgeon who had recommended this course of medication later wrote a report saying it would not have made a difference to the man’s condition.

While the hospital acknowledges it should have given the treatment, it contended he had a severe brain disease and heart issues, Treacy said. The settlement, against Beaumont Hospital Board, includes €1 million for the man plus his legal costs, counsel said.

Approving the settlement, Judge Emily Egan noted there were “significant issues” for the plaintiff in trying to prove the cause of his injuries. She said the settlement was “extremely good” so she had “no hesitation” approving it.

She commended the man’s daughter, who was in court, and his family for their “dedication and selflessness” in looking after him.