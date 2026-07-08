Paddy McKillen jnr seeks €6.25m for Dublin docklands office block

Developer and businessman Paddy McKillen jnr has instructed agent JLL to find a buyer for 2 Cardiff Lane.

The subject property, a newly developed office building in Dublin’s south docklands, has a guide price of €6.25 million. The figure represents a substantial discount on the amount McKillen’s company, Oakmount, spent on the acquisition of the building’s site and its subsequent development.

The Irish Times understands the proceeds of the sale will be used to repay the lender on the project.

Developed on the site previously occupied by the Crown Decorating Centre, 2 Cardiff Lane comprises 7,420sq ft (689.30sq m) of grade A office accommodation distributed over nine storeys, with a ground-floor retail unit of 751sq ft (69.8sq m).

The building’s office floor plates range in size from 73.5sq m (penthouse) to 78.6sq m on the lower floors. The upper floors, from fourth to ninth, benefit from panoramic views over the north and south docks and the river Liffey.

The office accommodation has a high-quality specification with raised access floors and integrated floor boxes containing data and power points, energy efficient LED lighting, a low-energy fan-coil HVAC system, an exposed ceiling with exposed services and built-in kitchenettes on each floor with oak and granite finishes. The building is highly sustainable and has an A Ber rating.

The surrounding area has seen significant redevelopment over recent years with the completion of several large office schemes including The Sorting Office, The Shipping Office, One Lime Street and the Tropical Fruit Warehouse. Occupiers in the immediate area include William Fry, McCann Fitzgerald, Beauchamps, TikTok, JP Morgan, State Street and Indeed.

Cardiff Lane is well connected by public transport, with Pearse Street and Grand Canal Dock Dart stops within walking distance. Commuter train and Dublin Bus services are available nearby, as is the Luas red line at Spencer Dock.

An aeriaL view shows the location of 2 Cardiff Lane in Dublin's south docklands

Ollie Lyons of JLL says: “New office buildings rarely come to the market with full vacant possession. This property’s excellent location and attractive lot size should see a high level of engagement from both investors and owner-occupiers.”

News of the sale of 2 Cardiff Lane comes just two weeks after The Irish Times reported on the ongoing efforts by non-bank lender Real Estate Loan Management (Relm) to recover some €50 million in loans it provided to companies controlled by McKillen jnr.

The most recent transaction saw agent JLL secure about €1.6 million on behalf of Relm-appointed receivers, Interpath Advisory, from the sale of Lamb Doyle’s pub in Sandyford.

The price paid by the family-run Bourke Builders represented a discount of 41.8 per cent on the €2.75 million which had been sought by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount when they first offered it to the market in 2024.