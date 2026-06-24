Landmark Dublin pub where Paddy McKillen jnr planned to build apartments seeks €3m

Having failed to find a buyer when it was offered for sale for €5.25 million on behalf of Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount in 2024, the well-known Foxhunter pub in Lucan, Co Dublin has returned to the market at a new and lower guide price of €3 million. The proposed sale this time round is being handled by joint agents Colliers and John P Younge on behalf of receivers Interpath Advisory. Interpath, for its part, has been retained by non-bank lender Real Estate Loan Management (Relm), to recover overall debts of €50 million from 14 property companies controlled by McKillen jnr.

While the €3 million now being sought for the Foxhunter matches the price paid by McKillen jnr’s Oakmount for the pub and its adjoining 1.06-acre site in 2019, the property had been dormant when they acquired it.

On this occasion, the Foxhunter offers buyers the opportunity to secure ownership of a prime, income-producing hospitality asset with a strong tenant in place. The investment is underpinned by a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease to Rocket Fusion Ltd from September 2019, providing a secure annual income of €275,000, with five-yearly rent reviews. A former company within the Press Up group, Rocket Fusion now forms part of Eclective, the group established in 2024 on foot of the debt-for-equity takeover of McKillen jnr’s hospitality empire by London-based finance firm Cheyne Capital.

The Foxhunter’s adjoining site may also appeal to developers who will consider its zoning and planning potential. McKillen jnr had planned to develop a 161-unit Build-to-Rent apartment scheme on the land, but this proposal was roundly rejected by the then An Bord Pleanála in 2022.

Located in a prominent position on the N4 (Lucan Road), the Foxhunter comprises a substantial licensed premises (1,511sq m/16,264sq ft) along with two restaurants trading as Elephant & Castle and Wowburger respectively. The venue also includes a private function room with its own bar and outdoor terrace, which is capable of accommodating 60 guests. The property also has two self-contained two-bedroom apartments at first-floor level.

The Foxhunter pub sits on a 1.06-acre site in Lucan, Co Dublin

The Foxhunter occupies an excellent location near Lucan village, within a densely populated and expanding catchment area. The pub and its restaurants are situated within a short distance of several major employment hubs including Liffey Valley, Park West, Grange Castle and Intel’s operations in Leixlip, supporting strong levels of both daytime and evening trade.