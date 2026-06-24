Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Landmark Dublin pub where Paddy McKillen jnr planned to build apartments seeks €3m

Well-known Lucan venue comes for sale fully let and is generating €275,000 in annual rental income

The Foxhunter, Lucan, Co Dublin
The Foxhunter, Lucan, Co Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 05:502 MIN READ

Having failed to find a buyer when it was offered for sale for €5.25 million on behalf of Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount in 2024, the well-known Foxhunter pub in Lucan, Co Dublin has returned to the market at a new and lower guide price of €3 million. The proposed sale this time round is being handled by joint agents Colliers and John P Younge on behalf of receivers Interpath Advisory. Interpath, for its part, has been retained by non-bank lender Real Estate Loan Management (Relm), to recover overall debts of €50 million from 14 property companies controlled by McKillen jnr.

While the €3 million now being sought for the Foxhunter matches the price paid by McKillen jnr’s Oakmount for the pub and its adjoining 1.06-acre site in 2019, the property had been dormant when they acquired it.

On this occasion, the Foxhunter offers buyers the opportunity to secure ownership of a prime, income-producing hospitality asset with a strong tenant in place. The investment is underpinned by a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease to Rocket Fusion Ltd from September 2019, providing a secure annual income of €275,000, with five-yearly rent reviews. A former company within the Press Up group, Rocket Fusion now forms part of Eclective, the group established in 2024 on foot of the debt-for-equity takeover of McKillen jnr’s hospitality empire by London-based finance firm Cheyne Capital.

The Foxhunter’s adjoining site may also appeal to developers who will consider its zoning and planning potential. McKillen jnr had planned to develop a 161-unit Build-to-Rent apartment scheme on the land, but this proposal was roundly rejected by the then An Bord Pleanála in 2022.

READ MORE

Well-known housebuilders pay €1.6m for famed Lamb Doyle’s pub

Dublin social housing investment guiding at €6.25m offers buyer 4.88% yield

Corrib Oil pays €3.2m for Waterford city service station

Dublin 4 office and residential portfolio seeks €4.5m

Located in a prominent position on the N4 (Lucan Road), the Foxhunter comprises a substantial licensed premises (1,511sq m/16,264sq ft) along with two restaurants trading as Elephant & Castle and Wowburger respectively. The venue also includes a private function room with its own bar and outdoor terrace, which is capable of accommodating 60 guests. The property also has two self-contained two-bedroom apartments at first-floor level.

The Foxhunter pub sits on a 1.06-acre site in Lucan, Co Dublin
The Foxhunter pub sits on a 1.06-acre site in Lucan, Co Dublin

The Foxhunter occupies an excellent location near Lucan village, within a densely populated and expanding catchment area. The pub and its restaurants are situated within a short distance of several major employment hubs including Liffey Valley, Park West, Grange Castle and Intel’s operations in Leixlip, supporting strong levels of both daytime and evening trade.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions