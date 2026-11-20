Under its new ownership, the estate will return to its former name of the Village at Lyons

Ardán Collective, a Dublin-based independent hospitality group with a portfolio of hotels across Ireland and Britain, has acquired the Cliff at Lyons estate in Co Kildare from businessman Barry O’Callaghan.

The estate was bought “for an undisclosed sum” this month. It was brought to market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty in March for an asking price of €20 million.

Under its new ownership, the estate will return to its former name of the Village at Lyons.

This “reflects the destination’s distinctive heritage and diverse hospitality offering”, Ardán Collective said in a statement, as it “is committed to building on the property’s rich history while further enhancing its reputation as a leading luxury countryside destination”.

The group said it had an “ambition” to increase the estate’s operations from its present opening of three days a week to seven “while elevating the guest experience and broadening the destination’s offering”.

The acquisition of the Village at Lyons brings the group’s portfolio to 15 venues.

Ardán founder and chief executive Sheila O’Riordan said “from the first day I viewed the Village at Lyons, I fell in love with its unique character and recognised its potential”.

“We are proud to build on the remarkable restoration legacy of Tony Ryan and Barry O’Callaghan, honouring its heritage while enhancing the guest experience and its position as a leading luxury retreat in Ireland,” she said.

Located in Celbridge, Co Kildare, the property is set across 20 acres, with the hotel offering 47 bedrooms and self-catering accommodation, a spa and outdoor thermal suite. The buildings date to the early 19th century and sit along the Grand Canal.

The estate was bought in 1996 by Ryanair cofounder Tony Ryan, who lived in its main house while the village was restored. In 2016 businessman Barry O’Callaghan purchased the property.

“It has been a privilege to look after the Village at Lyons for more than 10 years,” O’Callaghan said. “We have always seen ourselves as custodians of its remarkable history and we invested significantly in the estate during our time.”