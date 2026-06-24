Well-known housebuilders pay €1.6m for famed Lamb Doyle’s pub

The landmark Lamb Doyle’s in Sandyford has moved a step closer to being replaced by new homes. Having traded from 1832 until recent years, the pub which sits on an elevated 0.39-hectare (0.97-acre) site on Blackglen Road in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, has been acquired by Bourke Builders for €1.6 million.

The price paid by the family-run firm represents a discount of 41.8 per cent on the €2.75 million which had been sought by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount when they first offered it to the market in 2024. The site’s sale ultimately saw JLL acting for receivers Interpath Advisory.

While McKillen jnr had submitted a planning application to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in 2024 for the development of 14 three- and four-bedroom houses on the site, that proposal was subsequently withdrawn.

The site is zoned Objective A under the current Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022–2028. That objective supports residential development while protecting existing residential amenities.

The site sits at the junction of Blackglen Road and Woodside Road, with extensive road frontage and offers commanding views over Dublin.

The painter William Orpen, who was born in the nearby village of Stillorgan, described those views when writing about a visit to the already-famous pub in 1911.

He said: “The view from Lamb Doyle’s on a summer’s morning as you sit in the shade outside the house and look back over the bay with Dublin on the left and Howth, Ireland’s Eye and Lambay behind, on the right, Kingstown, Dalkey and Bray Head all of them in the blaze of the midday sun.”

While the location of Lamb Doyle’s had historically been viewed as a gateway to the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains, recent improvements to Blackglen Road have made it far more accessible.

The M50 motorway is just 1km away, while Dublin city centre is 10km north of the property.