Merrion Square portfolio offers development potential at reduced €8m guide price

Having failed to find a buyer after it was offered to the market at a guide of €10 million in February of last year, the Merrion Square Collection, a portfolio comprising several properties on Merrion Square in Dublin city centre, is now being marketed at a reduced price of €8 million. Extending across a total area of 1,731sq m (18,634sq ft) on a 0.16-hectare (0.4-acre) site, the properties in question are 54 Merrion Square, Clifton House, Clifton Hall, Clifton Mews, the car park at Clifton House and a portion of the rear yard of 55 Merrion Square.

The subject property is currently operating as a serviced office known as the Clifton House Business Centre. It is occupied by short-term tenants, generating income with a clear route to vacant possession. All occupiers hold flexible licence agreements.

The site has dual frontage on to Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Street Lower. The property’s car park can also be accessed via Fitzwilliam Street Lower, with an additional access point off Fitzwilliam Lane.

Most of the property is Zoned Z8 – Georgian Conservation Area – with a small portion to the rear Zoned Z2. These zoning classifications allow for a broad range of uses, subject to planning permission. Shay Cleary Architects has completed a feasibility study on the property, and this highlights the site’s potential for the development of a luxury hotel, office or residential scheme subject to planning permission. The scheme, which is within a conservation area, has been designed with regards to the existing streetscape and surrounding Georgian buildings.

The buildings’ heights would range between three and five storeys, while the scheme would extend to between 4,457sq m (47,974sq ft) and 4,946sq m (53,238sq ft). There may be scope to increase the proposed development’s height, however, with the newly developed 26/27 Fitzwilliam Street Lower rising to seven storeys and setting a precedent for the immediate area.

The Merrion Square Collection occupies a prime location within Dublin’s Georgian core and sits close to high-profile buildings and visitor attractions including Leinster House, the National Gallery of Ireland and the Merrion Hotel. The property also has the benefit of public transport links, with Pearse railway and Dart station less than a 10-minute walk across Merrion Square. The Luas green-line stop at St Stephen’s Green is a short walk away. There are also Dublin Bus routes at the property’s front door.

Patrick Kiersey and Aisling Tannam of Cushman & Wakefield say: “The Merrion Collection occupies a prime location and lends itself to a wide range of potential uses. Combined with the existing income and a clear route to vacant possession, this opportunity should be highly attractive to a range of purchasers.”