French group Corum buys 24 units in €100m Blanchardstown Corporate Park deal

Corum, a French asset management firm, has purchased assets worth more than €100 million total at Blanchardstown Corporate Park in Dublin 15.

French asset management group Corum has purchased a foothold worth “in excess of €100 million” in Blanchardstown Corporate Park, acquiring some 370,000 square feet of office space and industrial accommodation in the west Dublin business district.

The deal represents “one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Ireland this year”, according to Corum, an investment firm founded in Paris in 2011 that expanded into the Irish market in 2018 and now has a property portfolio here valued at approximately €800 million.

It latest acquisition sees it acquire 24 units in the commercial estate from Channor Real Estate Group, a Dublin-based property business owned and managed by the Harrison family that has developed Blanchardstown Corporate Park over more than 30 years.

“The investment proposition combines modern Grade A accommodation with excellent sustainability credentials and a diversified tenant base, underpinned by strong covenants in one of Ireland’s leading business parks,” Corum said in a statement.

Jonny Smith, a partner at Corum, said the deal “demonstrates the fund’s continued growth and its ability to acquire sizeable portfolios that offer opportunities across the risk spectrum and broaden its industrial exposure”.

Transactions of this nature “remain central to the fund’s strategy as it pursues pan-European and transatlantic opportunities”, he added.

Darren Harrison, chief executive of Channor Real Estate, said the agreement is “a testament to the vision and commitment that have gone into developing Blanchardstown Corporate Park over the past three decades”.

The firm is “delighted to welcome Corum as a major investor in the par and we remain firmly committed to the continued development and success” of the business park, he added.

Blanchardstown Corporate Park houses more than one million square feet of mixed-use office, industrial and retail space. Channor’s holdings in the campus have an occupancy rate of more than 95 per cent.

Set on more than 100 acres, the campus has direct access to the N2 and N3 link roads as well as the M50 motorway.

The commercial property market is becoming “increasingly quality driven”, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland said in its midyear commercial property market monitor report, released in September, with office occupiers prepared to pay premium prices for accommodation that satisfy environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The report found three in four commercial and valuation surveyors “expect occupiers to be willing to pay more for these facilities, highlighting the growing importance of workplace experiences, sustainability and employee wellbeing”.

Dessie Kilkenny, managing director of Deloitte Ireland’s real estate divisions, which advised Channor on the transaction, said there was strong market interest in the portfolio “because they represented a rare opportunity to acquire an established commercial development with long-term and solid commercial potential”.

“The portfolio’s combination of quality accommodation, strong tenant covenants and diversified income across office and industrial occupiers offers an attractive investment in one of Dublin’s most established business parks,” Thomas Byrne, a director at Lisney, added.