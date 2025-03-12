Private investor pays €3.15m for Dublin 8 site that featured in The Commitments

A private Irish investor has paid €3.15 million for 36-37 Harrington Street and Archbishop Byrne Hall in Dublin 8. The price paid represents premium of 26 per cent on the €2.5 million agent Colliers had been guiding when it brought the property to the market last October. The sale of the buildings was concluded following a competitive process involving a number of parties.

While the subject property, which was owned by the Catholic Guides of Ireland, has been in use for a number of years for events and training, it may be more familiar to movie buffs as the location of the first public performance of the band in the 1991 film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s breakthrough novel, The Commitments.

Located at the junction with Synge Street, the property extends to 986sq m (10,616sq ft), sits on a site of 0.23 acres and is comprised of a three-storey over-basement, end-of-terrace building, together with Archbishop Byrne Hall on Synge Street. The proceeds of the sale will be used by the Catholic Guides of Ireland to acquire a new facility for the organisation.

While the new owner’s plan for the site is not known at this point, the property has a Z1 zoning under the Dublin City Council Development Plan 2022–2028. This permits various potential uses, including residential, medical and educational. The property is not listed as a protected structure under of the Dublin City Development Plan.

This site is a short distance from Camden Street Upper, Harcourt Road and St Stephen’s Green, and its accessibility is enhanced by nearby public transport, including the Luas green line stops at Charlemont and Harcourt Street.

Michele McGarry, who handled the sale on behalf of Colliers, said: “The price achieved and level of interest in this property underlines the high demand for prime redevelopment opportunities in Dublin city centre. With its location, zoning and lot size, this sale presented an excellent opportunity for developers and owner-occupiers.”