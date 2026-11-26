Retiring judge Patricia Harney said it had been the honour of her life to have served the people of Limerick. Photograph: Google Street View

A District Court judge has said on her retirement that she was “shocked” by the amount of misogynistic abuse directed by offenders at female gardaí working in the court.

Judge Patricia Harney praised the court-appointed gardaí, particularly the female members, whom she said continued to conduct themselves with “fortitude” despite facing “unacceptable” abuse.

“I was deeply and personally shocked by the high level of misogyny suffered by female members of An Garda Síochána in particular,” she told Limerick District Court.

She said she hoped that “word went out that four-letter words of a sexualised nature, addressed to members of An Garda Síochána or indeed the court staff, in the course of their duties, would not be tolerated in any way, shape or form”.

Harney, who was born in Dublin, served as a defence solicitor in Mallow, Co Cork, before being appointed a judge of the District Court bench in 2019. She has presided at Limerick District Court for the past five years.

She praised the “hardworking and well trained” court staff, including her registrar Claire O’Donoghue, and members of the Probation Service who compiled detailed reports on offenders.

Despite presiding over a “huge” case list and facing “daunting piles of charge sheets”, Harney said the court “ran extremely smoothly” due to the “professionalism” of prosecuting gardaí and court staff.

She said she had seen “the good, the bad, the mad and the ugly” before her in court, but the majority were “more mad and sad than actually bad”.

Harney said defence solicitors and prosecuting gardaí “turned up for war every morning” and both sides were “extremely well prepared” for battle.

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She said it had been “the honour of my life” to be appointed and serve on the bench “and the pleasure of my life to have served the people of Limerick”.

Circuit Court judge Colin Daly said Harney was “always in command of her court” and “always fair, wise and never short of dry wit”.

District Court president Judge Paul Kelly thanked Harney for her “service to the State” and her “no-nonsense, worldly wise approach to dispensing justice”.

He said Harney was known for her “kindness” towards juvenile and “vulnerable” offenders, particularly those who were struggling with “addiction and homelessness”.

Padraig Mawe, State Solicitor for Limerick City, who also spoke on behalf of his Limerick County colleague Brendan Gill, said Harney had provided “consistency in a world gone mad” and had a “high standard of legal knowledge”.

Tom Kiely, representing the Limerick Bar Association, said Harney’s “dry wit and sharp turn of phrase” kept solicitors on their “toes”.

Supt Oliver Kennedy, on behalf of the Limerick Garda Division, thanked Harney for her “firmness, fairness and patience” in presiding over “one of the busiest courts in the country”.