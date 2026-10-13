Government renews calls for unions to enter talks ‘immediately’ ahead of planned strike

The strike is set to go ahead on Wednesday amid a row over the approach to pay talks after the last public-sector pay deal expired at the end of June. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Government has again called on trade unions to enter talks on pay, saying that officials remain “available today to immediately enter intensive talks” at the Workplace Relations Commission.

After a briefing by Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and discussion among Ministers at this morning’s Cabinet meeting, the Government said that at a “time of great uncertainty”, the best way “to reduce uncertainty for public servants is for public service unions and associations to enter talks to reach a clear agreement on public service pay”.

More than 300,000 public-sector workers are set for a one-day work stoppage on Wednesday, with another scheduled for Wednesday 21st. Unions representing the workers want pay issues to be dealt with first as part of any engagement. The last public-sector pay deal expired in June.

The Government said in its statement that pay issues “can and should be discussed as a priority alongside other matters as part of the pay talks”.

The statement also insisted that recent pay agreements have seen substantial pay increases for public servants.

[ Q&A: Who is going on strike on Wednesday and why?Opens in new window ]

“Between 2019 and 2025,” it says, “public servants received pay increases of 22.5 per cent, broadly matching considerable price increases over the period. The lowest-paid public servants saw increases of 36 per cent over the same period, significantly ahead of inflation. The most recent agreement, the Public Service Agreement 2024-2026, delivered cumulative pay improvements of 9.6 per cent against inflation of 6.6 per cent.”

It said that immediate talks with the unions “can lead to a deal that is fair and meaningful. The interests of public servants and the Irish public are best served by constructive engagement, not further escalation.”

Chambers earlier said the planned strike was “really unfair on the public. He and other senior Coalition figures, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, expressed concern about the impact of the industrial action as the Government continues to urge talks to resolve the dispute.

The unions have accused the Government of starting preliminary talks on a successor pay deal too late earlier this year.

Efforts by the Government in the wake of the Budget, including a letter by Chambers to union leaders on Monday calling for an “intensive process of engagement as soon as possible”, have been swiftly rebuffed.

Chambers said in his letter that the provision of €1.2 billion for public-sector pay in the budget was “significant” and “pay issues can and should be discussed as a priority alongside other matters as part of the pay talks”. He suggested talks at the Workplace relations Commission.

In response, Fórsa’s Kevin Callinan, chair of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ public services committee, said the union side “cannot see how it represents any change in your stated position”.

There was no reference to the suggested meeting at the WRC, but he said: “We believe that the Government needs to respond to the seriousness of the situation by acknowledging that the specific pay issues that we have identified will be addressed in any talks that may be arranged.”

[ Who is affected by the public sector strike and can it be averted?Opens in new window ]

Addressing the strike ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chambers said: “Schools closed, thousands of hospital appointments cancelled, and I think it’s really unfair on the public we’ve trade union leadership unwilling to talk, and I want to have constructive and meaningful discussions with trade unions and give a fair, meaningful public-sector pay deal to workers.”

Chambers denied his letter on Monday was too late, saying: “We’ve had contact and meetings with the trade unions in June; they withdrew from discussions in June and decided to immediately ballot for industrial action.

“And it seems they’re absolutely intent on pursuing that strike action tomorrow, which I think is completely unfair and unreasonable.”

The Taoiseach separately outlined measures in the budget for workers including income tax cuts, expansion of public-service worker numbers, a planned cut in the cost of childcare and supports for people with disabilities.

“That’s a very strong platform upon which to build in terms of public-service pay negotiations. And we provided €1.2 billion in the budget towards that for 2027.”

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Martin added: “We have negotiated previous pay agreements in good faith. There is no reason why anyone should doubt our bona fides in respect of negotiating a new package.

“My real concern is the disruption that will be caused to many people, particularly patients and those who were expecting operations and procedures and so on like that, and indeed, in terms of school days being lost.”

Nurses are among the public-sector workers due to take part in the strike, and general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, warned the industrial action will escalate unless there is “realistic dialogue”.

When asked about the justification for the strike during an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she said: “We responded to the Minister yesterday evening, and we made it very clear that the issues what we’ve set out from the beginning haven’t been addressed in his correspondence to us.”

Ní Sheaghdha added: “There are very serious cost-of-living issues facing all public servants” and the Minister’s letter “didn’t change any of that”.

She characterised the situation as “we’re still talking about nothing for 2026, we’re talking about de facto a pay cut for 2027, and our members are saying to us that really they feel the pinch right now and they have to have very firm commitments from Government about what the Government’s response is going to be.”

Ní Sheaghdha warned of a possible escalation on October 21st.

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“Again, we’re not looking to have escalation. What we would really like is realistic dialogue, but right now the focus is on the escalation of this dispute if the response isn’t as our members believe it must be,” Ní Sheaghdha said.