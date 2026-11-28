In the magnificent Long Room in the Old Library in Trinity College Dublin, visitors to the Book of Kells gather every day to marvel at the towering bookcases, famous Brian Boru harp, vast barrel-vaulted ceiling and the marble and plaster busts that line the central walkway.

Next Friday, models from the most famous fashion house in the world will parade down the middle of this room as Dior brings its “fall” show to Dublin, under the creative direction of the Derry-born designer Jonathan Anderson.

Teams from Dior have been over and back between Paris and Dublin in recent months working out the details, while other teams have been scouting hotels, restaurants and tours for guests and the many others involved in the production. The scale of the operation is vast, with costs running into the millions of euro, but few details have been released, the hush-hush adding to the sense of excitement and anticipation.

Dior will be in complete control of the event, down to the smallest detail, explains Dearbhla MacFadden, TCD’s head of communications. Guests and members of the press will arrive through the Lincoln Gate and enter the Old Library at the back of building, view the Book of Kells (specially opened to display the most important and valuable Four Evangelists folios) before taking their seats in the Long Room for one of two shows on the day. Seating at each show is limited to around 160 people. “It is so exciting, and everyone is so proud that he has chosen this; it’s a lovely homecoming. The anticipation is huge,” she says.

While the scene is being set in Dublin, in Paris we meet Anderson in his headquarters, a handsome 19th century building near the Champs Élysées. With limewashed ash flooring, pale walls, long narrow corridors and quiet atmosphere, it houses ateliers and studios for the Dior menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear collections (haute couture is located elsewhere). His bright and spacious office, dominated by a long table, has elegant windows overlooking the street. A tray of buttons sits at one end of the table.

“I’d always wanted to do a show in Dublin. It is so exciting. It feels like a nice collaboration and It’s going to be Christmas time and it’s going to be fun,” he says.

Looking fresh, fit and relaxed, casually dressed in a grey cashmere sweater and blue trousers, a packet of cigarettes parked by his side, Anderson is immediately forthcoming about how the Dublin venture came about. “I did a talk in Trinity last year – mostly about myself,” he grins deprecatingly, “and I knew the Old Library and I began to think maybe there is a window of opportunity to do a show there.” He originally had Lismore Castle in Co Waterford in mind for a show, but after the Trinity visit – “The Old Library is a long room and perfect for a catwalk” – he changed direction and put in a request to Trinity, who, after various consultations, agreed to the collaboration.

The Long Room in the Old Library, Trinity College Dublin

Every year, Dior presents what are called “cruise” (traditionally designed for wealthy clients on cruises in warm climates) and “fall” travelling shows in global locations outside of Paris, including Shanghai next year. The Dublin show will present an inter-seasonal ready to wear collection for fall (autumn) 2027, on sale in store next May.

Guests will include some of Dior’s top-spending clients, who are being flown in and hosted for the weekend, as well as international press and celebrities. Though lips are sealed on who these celebs and VIPs are, Anderson admits he would have loved Enya, “but she politely declined”. There are many, many logistical details to work out in advance, Anderson says. For example, electricity cannot be used in the Old Library, so LED lighting will be necessary, which will be a challenge. The show will be live streamed worldwide on Dior’s platforms, and documented by Dior’s film crew under Anderson’s direction. “I’ve never had so many emails about a show,” he says, lifting his hands in disbelief.

The announcement about Dior's fall show at Trinity College Dublin featured a quote from Irishwoman Carmel Snow, editor of US fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar from the 1930s until the late 1950s

From Magherafelt in Co Derry, Anderson was born in 1984, the elder son of the celebrated former Irish rugby captain Willie Anderson (who famously faced down a haka before a match in Lansdowne Road in 1989), and his wife Heather, an English and French teacher. Diagnosed with dyslexia at school, Anderson’s sense of theatricality started early, and his parents remember him putting on plays at home with his brother and sister for friends. “Even then, his creativity and his ability to organise people was fantastic,” his father once recalled.

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Irish literature and storytelling were very much part of his youth. His mother was “obsessed”, he says, with the poetry of Seamus Heaney and the Bellaghy poetry festival. He describes himself as a “patchwork” – “sometimes you have to step outside to understand what you see”. In a podcast interview in 2024 with the British fashion designer Bella Freud (who is coming to the Dublin show), he described growing up in the North during the Troubles, and how his mother narrowly escaped the Omagh bombing in 1998.

After secondary school at Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt, he went to New York to train as an actor but dropped out to work in the costume department. On returning to Ireland he blagged his way into a job in Brown Thomas, working in Prada menswear and once redoing the whole floor, which attracted the attention of Miuccia Prada’s right-hand woman, the late Manuela Pavesi.

It was in Dublin that he came out as gay and fell in love with fashion. On Pavesi’s encouragement, he applied to study fashion in London College of Fashion’s then new course on menswear, graduating with first-class honours in 2005. Three years later, with family support, he launched his first collection, adding womenswear in 2010.

Anderson is a gifted communicator with an actor’s ability to project and hold the attention; this writer remembers his early collections in Yeomanry House in London where, surrounded by inquiring journalists after the show, he would always explain in careful and thoughtful detail aspects of the collection’s concepts and groundbreaking street-style aesthetic that played with gender and identity. His style is notable for its playfulness, sharpness, occasional subversion and reverence for craftsmanship and Irish tradition, right back to his reinvention of the Aran jumper in his early collections.

Jonathan Anderson: 'A lot of the big dresses by Dior were made for the big houses in Ireland.' Photograph: Allan Hamitouche

His big break came in 2013 when LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, took a minority stake in his JW Anderson label and hired him as creative director of Loewe, then a little-known Spanish luxury leather brand. That started the beginning of a spectacular career, turning Loewe into a global superstar now worth nearly $3 billion.

When he stepped down from Loewe in March last year, it was widely speculated that he would be moving to Dior. At a LVMH shareholder meeting in April, his appointment as creative director of menswear was announced by chairman Bernard Arnault. In June it was confirmed that Anderson would also be responsible for womenswear and haute couture, making him the first person since Christian Dior himself to have control over all three collections. Bernard’s daughter Delphine Arnault, chief executive of Christian Dior Couture and Anderson’s tireless supporter, described the Irish designer as one of the greatest creative talents of his generation.

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His collections for Dior since have been praised for their youthfulness and freshness. According to Vogue, his conceptual approach to haute couture with pleated drapery and headwear inspired by US sculptor Lynda Benglis has brought back a missing “cool” to the brand.

His refashioning of Dior codes like the Cigale and Juno dresses and Lady Dior bags have been refreshing and playful. His Dior book-cover bags, which have attracted much publicity, reference Irish literary figures such as James Joyce and Bram Stoker, and his own favourite childhood book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Most recently, he created a breathtaking Dior crystal-studded pleated gown for Taylor Swift for the Academy Museums Gala in LA; he also was responsible for the singer’s top-secret wedding dress in July.

Small Lady Dior Bag with Strap (€9,400) and Dior Clover Bag Charm (€500). Photograph: Dior

In Paris at the Galerie Dior, a building which once housed Christian Dior’s design studio, his office and models’ dressingroom is now a major exhibition space displaying its history and the work of the six creative directors who succeeded Dior, from Yves St Laurent in 1957 to Anderson. There are around 150 pieces in all. Director of the Galerie, Olivier Flaviano, describes the sculptural and architectural connections between Dior and Anderson and the latter’s abstract and innovative interpretations of the house codes, like the signature bow and oval medallion.

Dior book totes

Some pieces are quite spectacular. One called Noeud features a pale pantsuit with a complex and dramatic front bow construction. The Rêve coat has a swooping architectural collar and hem. The dramatic Ombré dress in silk jacquard from this year’s spring couture was famously worn by Rihanna on the cover of Elle.

Anderson is now fashion’s most prolific designer, with a commanding presence on social media, masterminding a dizzying 18 collections a year – for Dior, JW Anderson and Uniqlo. His collaborations with other brands, many and varied, have always figured in his multidisciplinary approach to fashion; starting with the launch of new Opel Adam car in 2013 in Dublin, for which he created a print wrap.

For Uniqlo, the Japanese clothing brand with which he has worked since 2017, he designs affordable, functional, mass-produced basics. His Ugg collab is a playful reworking of familiar footwear favourites, while a collaboration with Guinness, inspired by the Irish pub and the brand’s old brewery uniforms, are premium ready-to-wear items such as dungarees, jeans and sweaters made with Wicklow wool. With Nicholas Mosse’s pottery, familiar to him since his childhood, he revives quirky archived pieces.

He is the creative engine behind Dior, but keeps an eye on the numbers too. “You need figures to know what is working. Getting people to part with money is the hardest thing,” he says.

How does he manage such a prodigious workload, and find space for creativity? “I have so many amazing people. I am like a conductor, and my job is to get things slotted in. I have a great team. It’s a big machine and I am there to navigate change,” he says, adding: “I don’t like not working.”

So what can we expect at the Dublin show?

Craftsmanship has always been central to Anderson’s design philosophy and in Trinity, “I will be showing things that are made in Ireland – lace, crochet work, beetled linen” and tweed, he says.

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He wants to use the opportunity to shine a light on the Irish connections with Christian Dior. “A lot of the big dresses by Dior were made for the big houses in Ireland,” he says. In particular, he is keen to highlight the relationship between Dior and Carmel Snow, the legendary and powerful Dublin-born editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar in the US from 1934 to 1958 (she famously coined the term New Look after seeing Dior’s revolutionary fashion debut in 1947).

Irishwoman Carmel Snow, who was editor of Harper’s Bazaar. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

'Dublin's Dior: Sybil Connolly, the Irish fashion designer who counted Jacqueline Kennedy among her clients. Photograph: Jack McManus/The Irish Times

He has also been working with the Hunt Museum in Limerick highlighting Irish designer Sybil Connolly’s links with Dior and Snow. “Sybil was called Dublin’s Dior, and she was known for her sewing techniques, her crochet and her pleated linen,” Anderson says. She was one of the first globally successful Irish entrepreneurs, who put Irish fashion on the international stage, but there is still no monument to her in Dublin, not even a plaque on the house in Merrion Square where she lived and worked for 40 years. Part of her archive will be presented by Anderson to Trinity Fashion Society students and Dior clients in booked-out pre-show talks in Dublin next week.

Anderson says he wants to “tell a story that has not been told and has been overlooked” in relation to the historical fashion connection between Ireland and the US. “Jackie Kennedy was the perfect target for Sybil Connolly and wore her clothes many times, so it’s a nice way to go back to that legacy,” he says.

“I have always loved Sybil Connolly and it is nice to be able to connect that with Carmel Snow and Christian Dior – my dream would be to have a museum to show the connections between the two.”

He talks knowledgeably about another forgotten Irish designer, the pioneering Digby Morton, well known in the 1940s for functional tailoring and what were called dressmaker suits. He remembers seeing a photograph of a Morton jacket and thinking it was an uncanny precursor of the Dior Bar jacket of 1947, which defined the New Look.

Anderson’s debut collection for Dior presented in October 2025 included the brand’s signature Bar jacket in green Irish tweed. “I’m thinking of doing the Bar jacket in crochet,” he adds, explaining how he has gathered a group of lacemakers from around Ireland to work with on his designs. “I only realised that there are four or five different styles of lace in Ireland. It’s very different to French or British lace which is tighter and more two dimensional.” All Irish lace is handmade.

Dior's signature Bar jacket from the current collection (€4,500), reimagined in traditional Irish Donegal tweed with delicate embroidered sequins 'in an homage to Jonathan Anderson's Irish heritage'. Photograph: Dior

Anderson was connected with fabric from an early age thanks to his grandfather Jim Buckley, head of textiles at Lamont, a prominent linen weaving and textile printing business in Co Down in the 1960s. “Ireland was very competitive in terms of fabrics at the time. I remember him printing camouflage fabrics for the army. He retired and then everything disappeared,” Anderson says, referring to the gradual collapse of the linen industry and the rise of synthetic fibres that were cheaper to produce. His grandfather taught a young Anderson how to draw, and about proportion.

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Anderson’s collaborations and influences extend well beyond fashion into the cultural sphere. His first cruise collection for Dior in May, held in Los Angeles County Museum of Art, was presented as a tribute to old Hollywood, featuring Marlene Dietrich’s archival pieces, illustrating how the brand can connect with local culture.

Most recently, he established a two-year partnership with the A24 indie entertainment company in New York headed by Rose Garnett (daughter of Tyrone-born writer Polly Devlin). The collaboration “is about how fashion can work – not about clothing, but about community, film, costume design”, he says. He designed the costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s new film Artificial, starring Andrew Garfield and Chris O’Dowd.

Designs for Dior by Jonathan Anderson from the Cruise 27 collection

Such cultural connections are key to his vision for Dior. “It’s how you build upon the legacy of the brand. And Dior is huge. You try putting layers on top of it slowly. Adding things long term, each with a purpose,” he says. “The value in luxury doesn’t lie in trends, which have a short life, [offer] a quick fix, but if you do it properly, concentrating on what makes it meaningful today, you build a universal language. What is [the brand’s] strength? It’s not a strength if it just becomes a logo. People want to know what they are buying and how it is made.”

Local cultural connections have also been arranged around the Dublin show next week. “As much as we can do on a rainy day in Dublin,” Anderson smiles. “French luxury in Dublin is an intriguing combination.”

The Kerlin Gallery will feature an exhibition of the American painter Maureen Gallace, arising from Anderson’s conversations with her. “Anderson has been a huge supporter of the Kerlin for years,” says gallery director Darragh Hogan. “It’s a whirlwind working with him.”

Jonathan Anderson acknowledges the audience at the end of Dior's fashion show for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection during last year's Paris Fashion Week. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP/Getty

It all goes to show how significant the Dublin event is and the focus it puts on the Irish fashion industry, its history, its craft and its relationship with Irish culture. It must be remembered that Irish culture, as defined by the Arts Act of 2003, does not include fashion, design or textiles. The huge public interest around the Dublin Dior show next Friday should stimulate better informed discussion about its disgracefully overlooked position and status.

Although he protects his private life, Anderson did admit in a recent conversation with actor Mike Faist that “the moment you are known and recognised you become part of the public domain. But not everyone needs to see the person at home.” His links with Ireland and his family remain strong, however. “Ireland will always be there, and I am really proud to be doing this in Dublin which is where I began my career.”

“It’s a big thing for Dublin and for young people,” he adds. “Trinity is such an amazing institution with such an important cultural history, and one of the greatest pieces of Georgian architecture. Returning here feels like coming full circle. It’s deeply personal.”