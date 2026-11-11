Kennedy family joins bid to stop Trump’s Washington arch

Several members of the Kennedy family, ‌one of the United States’ most famous political dynasties, filed on Tuesday to join a ‌court case aimed at stopping US president Donald Trump from building a proposed triumphal arch in Washington, ​saying it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives’ grave sites.

The 76m arch, shown in a rendering to include a flame held by a ​60-foot gold winged female figure and flanked by gold flying eagles, would be situated ⁠across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial on a highway ‌roundabout near ‌the ​entrance to the Arlington National Cemetery.

A judge has already issued a temporary order blocking construction until November ⁠19th as she ​considers whether to issue a preliminary injunction.

The ​arch “will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sight lines ‌to the existing grave sites and ​memorials established in the Kennedy family’s honour at Arlington National Cemetery, ⁠as well as to the ⁠memorials ​of hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes,” the filing said.

The Kennedy family is one of the most prolific political dynasties in US history, notably including former president John F Kennedy. Trump’s health secretary is Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew to the assassinated former president.

The White House did not immediately respond ‌to a request for comment.

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The Trump administration contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it also authorised construction ‌of a bridge across the Potomac River. It has said that the arch would ​honour veterans.

Numerous Democrats in Congress have vowed ​to block construction once they take control in January, after winning November’s midterm elections. – Reuters