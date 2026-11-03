‘Almost daily’ cyberattacks are ‘very, very worrying’, warns Taoiseach

Several supermarkets in Europe have been hit by a spate of apparent cyberattacks in the past 24 hours. Video: Jack Power / Zara Morgan

Cybersecurity issues are a big threat to the country and to democracies, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin also said that AI-enabled hacking software and cyberattacks are becoming “far more concerning” and more “dangerous”.

He was speaking after a suspected cyberattack affected refrigeration systems in 13 SuperValu stores throughout Ireland.

On Monday a spokesperson for Musgrave, which owns the Irish supermarket chain, said the suspected attack was limited to a specific model of refrigeration.

The spokesperson said an investigation had begun and that by Monday afternoon the incident had been resolved.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday, Martin said cyberattacks are global and a “constant danger” to the private and public sectors.

“There are ongoing attacks almost on a weekly, daily basis from hacktivists, and in this case, it’s through various older machinery pertaining to refrigeration,” the Taoiseach said.

“It’s very, very worrying because there are different actors involved in terms of cybersecurity undermining the private sector and attempting to undermine public utilities.

“So it’s a big, big concern and now, with AI-enabled hacking and AI-enabled cybersecurity attacks, it is becoming far more concerning and even more dangerous than ever before.”

Martin said Ireland needs to develop “very strong resilience”.

He added that the National Cyber Security Centre, led by director Richard Browne, has built up “very strong” capacity.

“We work with other organisations across Europe and across the world because one has to collaborate on these issues,” Martin said.

“But security is a big threat to the country. It’s a big threat to democracies, and we need to be very, very vigilant at all times in respect of it.” – PA