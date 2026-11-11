Hundreds of schools across Europe receive bomb threats

Hundreds of schools across Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland received bomb threats on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the latest co-ordinated attack aimed at disrupting life in Europe.

Italy’s education ministry said more than 300 schools received emails warning of imminent explosions, leading to thousands of students being rushed out of their classrooms.

Dozens of schools in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland were subjected to similar threats, also leading to some evacuations. Authorities in all those countries said they deemed the threats to be a hoax.

Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto, who was attending a public event as the bomb threats emerged, said the wave of emails was part of a campaign to create panic and disruption in European countries.

“It’s part of a strategy that’s now clear: to sow terror or create concern, which is too easy,” Crosetto said.

[ Gardaí investigate bomb threats to schoolsOpens in new window ]

However, he declined to speculate on who might be responsible for the threats, which were sent to schools in many parts of the country.

“Idiots also get involved in this strategy,” Crosetto added. “It’s not always the strategies of foreign countries or hostile entities that are behind it; there are also mythomaniacs and lunatics who, at a time like this, can’t wait to unleash terror in a city or region.”

Police Scotland said the threats “have been sent widely to distribution lists across the UK and Northern Ireland and our assessment remains that they do not represent a credible threat”.

In Northern Ireland, the education ministry said “another threatening email” had been sent to a “large number of schools” but advised that schools should remain open.

The threats mark the latest instance of a growing wave of co-ordinated moves apparently intended to sow chaos across Europe.

Last week, bomb threats were sent to airlines across the continent, forcing a number of planes to make emergency landings and others to be diverted.

European security agencies are working to establish whether those threats may have originated in Russia.

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the threats to the schools, while Crosetto said that Italian law enforcement would work to determine precisely who was behind the moves.

Italy’s education ⁠minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV channel ‌that ‌the ​alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, adding that the number of schools affected ⁠was expected ​to rise.

“Following a nationwide bomb ​alert, we wish to inform you that all ‌students have been taken ​to a safe area and remain under the supervision ⁠of teaching staff,” ⁠one school ​in Rome informed parents through a messaging app.

The large number of schools affected “demonstrates how little credibility the threat has”, Valditara said.

The email was signed “Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan,” according to a copy of ‌the message seen by ⁠Reuters.

The same purported author claimed responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to ‌newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria. -

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026