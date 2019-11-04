Hillary Clinton: Zuckerberg should pay price for damage to democracy

Mark Zuckerberg “should pay a price” for what he is doing to democracy, Hillary Clinton has said, as she expressed doubts about whether free and fair elections were even possible in the wake of Facebook’s decision to not factcheck political advertising.

Speaking in New York at a screening of The Great Hack, a Netflix documentary about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate cited the threat to upcoming elections in the US and UK as she made the damning remarks about Facebook’s decision to allow politicians to lie in adverts posted to its platform.

Her intervention comes amid speculation she may mount a third bid for the presidency.

Inevitable

She said it was inevitable that false information on Facebook would have an impact on elections “because propaganda works”. In 2016, she said fake news on Facebook that Pope Francis had endorsed her opponent, Donald Trump, “really did have an impact” and predicted “it’s only going to be more powerful going forward because it is more well tested. They know what they were successful at.”

She added: “And we are getting warning signals all the time about what is happening right now and how it is likely to affect our next election.”

Cambridge Analytica used illegally harvested Facebook profiles to target voters in the US election but Clinton said this was just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of the challenges facing democracy. Nonetheless her harshest remarks were reserved for Facebook.

“When Facebook is the principal news source for more than half of the American people, and the only source of news that most of them pay any attention to, and if it announces that it has no responsibility for the airing of false ads, how are you supposed to get accurate information about anything, let alone candidates running for office?”

Asked if she thought there was any connection between the closed-door meeting Mr Zuckerberg had with Donald Trump at the White House and the subsequent decision by Facebook to change its policy around factchecking “false, deceptive or deliberately misleading content” by politicians, she said she couldn’t “draw any conclusions about closed-door meetings, not only with Mr Trump but with Tucker Carlson [OF FOX NEWS]and with [rightwing website] Breitbart and with many others that have been going on at Facebook quarters”.

‘Conspiratorial mindset’

But she went on to say: “If I were of a conspiratorial mindset, I might suggest that there seems to be some connection.”

Ms Clinton said she believed we were seeing “a war on truth” in which the “manipulation of information” served to further the interests of a set of “incredibly wealthy people who believe they can do whatever they want to do”.

She also drew attention to the connections between Brexit and the Trump campaign that she said she had not been aware of at the time. She had been “somewhat taken aback” by the Brexit result, she said, but “I didn’t, at that time, see the direct connection. I didn’t know about all the involvement of the same players in Brexit, the same players in our election”. – Guardian