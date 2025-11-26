Two US national guard soldiers shot near White House in Washington

US national guard soldiers stand behind crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington on Wednesday. Photograph: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Two members of the US national guard were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, the country’s homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

The White House said it was on lockdown, with US president Donald Trump away in Florida.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.

“The president has been briefed,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Mr Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US vice president JD Vance is in Kentucky.

The US Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment. – Reuters