US

Two US national guard soldiers shot near White House in Washington

US president Donald Trump is in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

US national guard soldiers stand behind crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington on Wednesday. Photograph: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images
US national guard soldiers stand behind crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington on Wednesday. Photograph: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images
Wed Nov 26 2025 - 20:241 MIN READ

Two members of the US national guard were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, the country’s homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

The White House said it was on lockdown, with US president Donald Trump away in Florida.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.

“The president has been briefed,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

READ MORE

Hometown holds goodwill for Friedrich Merz, but coalition leaves him in a bind

Wolf Warrior diplomacy returns as China bares its teeth in clash with Japan

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Epstein files: Trump taunted from beyond the grave

Mr Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US vice president JD Vance is in Kentucky.

The US Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter