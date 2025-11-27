Irish actor Ruth Codd undergoes second leg amputation

Irish actor Ruth Codd has said she had her other leg amputated. Photograph: Michael Tran/AFP

Irish actor and The Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed she has undergone a second leg amputation.

The 29-year-old had one leg amputated when she was 23, following an injury she sustained while playing football aged 15 that did not heal properly.

Speaking on TikTok, Codd said: “Hi guys, so I have some good news and some bad news.

“Good news, we’ve had a full circle moment, I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house, bad news, I can’t do it in front of that lovely blue floral wallpaper any more, due to the fact that, that room is upstairs, and I’ve just had my second below knee amputation.

“So unfortunately, those facilities are not available to me at the current moment in time, yes, so lots of unpack there for everyone involved.”

The Irish actor went on to say that she had also got a new wheelchair, which she had named “Fat Tony”.

Codd said: “She has the top speed of f*** all per hour, especially if there’s a step involved.”

On The Celebrity Traitors, Codd was the second contestant to be murdered by traitors, TV presenter Jonathan Ross, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr.

Reflecting on her time in the Traitors castle during the series, she said: “I mean ... to say it’s been surreal ... I’m not sure that I’m not about to be woken up from a very weird dream.”

Carr went on to win the first series of the BBC reality gameshow, fooling faithfuls, TV historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed, and winning £87,500 for his charity Neuroblastoma UK, which aims to fund research and raise awareness of the rare cancer.

As an actor, Codd has starred in Netflix mystery thriller series The Midnight Club, and the streaming platform’s horror miniseries The Fall Of The House Of Usher.

Her career began on TikTok, where she began posting comedic nun videos during the Covid pandemic, amassing more than 20 million likes in a year, having lost her job as a professional make-up artist and barber. – PA