Dublin

Luas Red line fully reopens after bridge fire as night service for Christmas is announced

Tram service is 21 years old and will cater for 55 million passenger journeys this year

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade personnel inspect the damaged George's Dock bridge in August after a fire. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade personnel inspect the damaged George's Dock bridge in August after a fire. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Tim O'Brien
Thu Nov 27 2025 - 10:002 MIN READ

Dublin’s Red Line Luas services between Connolly and The Point will reopen on Friday, in time for the introduction of late-night services for the Christmas party period.

Announcing the reopening of the George’s Dock bridge, which was severely damaged by fire in August, Luas operator Transdev said the late-night trams would run on Friday and Saturday December 12th and 13th, as well as Friday December 19th and Saturday, December 20th.

Night Luas, as the extended services are to be branded, will also operate on New Year’s Eve.

Night Luas services will be operated on both the Red and Green lines, with trams generally running up to about 3am. The full timetable is available at Luas.ie

READ MORE

Washington shootings: Trump blames Biden for flying gunman to US from ‘hellhole on Earth’

Refugees who remain in State accommodation will not pay new fees

Vogue Williams, top Irish export, like Kerrygold, Bono and passive-aggressive alcoholism

Irish restaurants Comet and Beau added to Michelin Guide

Services will finish at 8pm on Christmas Eve.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the introduction of the Luas and by year end Transdev expects journey numbers to rise to more than 55 million.

Before the bridge fire, some 20,000 passenger journeys took place each day on the Connolly-to-The-Point section of the Red Line, with numbers increasing significantly during concerts, matches and big events.

Infrastructure provider Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said an intensive programme of construction and reinstatement works was delivered in collaboration with Transdev, Jons Civil Engineering, ROD, GPX Rail and Custom House Docks Management Limited.

TII chief executive Lorcan O’Connor said passenger services were being restored “within an exceptionally short time frame”.

In addition to bridge reconstruction, utility connections and Luas tracks, the overhead contact system was fully reinstated. The Commission for Railway Regulation approved the return of passenger services this week.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien congratulated all concerned. “I’m delighted to see the services reopening just in time for the busy Christmas season and thank passengers for their patience and understanding throughout this period,” he said.

  •  TII has produced a short time-lapse video showcasing the George’s Dock construction works over recent months. You can see it here.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist