Iran’s attack on US drone was ‘big mistake’, says Trump

US president Donald Trump has warned Iran that the shooting-down of a US surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz was a “big mistake” but said that the attack may not have been intentional.

Speaking in the Oval Office as he welcomed Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to the White House, Mr Trump said that he found it hard to believe the attack was intentional.

“I have a feeling that it was a mistake made by somebody who shouldn’t have been doing what they did” he said. “We didn’t have a man of woman in the drone . . . It would have made a big, big difference.”

He declined to specify what America’s response might be. “You’ll see,” he said. “Let’s see what happens.

But he warned that “the country will not stand for it”.

Minutes before, in a specially-convened press briefing, the Pentagon denied that the drone was shot down in Iranian airspace.

“The US was flying over the Gulf of Oman in international air space . . . when it was shot down by an IRGC surface to air missile,” said Lieut GenJoseph Guastella. “This was an unprovoked attack that had not violated Iranian air space at any time,” he said

The aircraft was operating at high altitude 34km from the nearest point of land on the Iranian coast, he said, and fell into international waters.

Iranian claims

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it had targeted the drone, claiming it was inside Iranian air space over the southern province of Hormozgan. But this was disputed by US Central Command.

The airline-sized drone was a RQ-4A Global Hawk; a highly sophisticated and costly aircraft. It marks the second time a US drone has been shot down in the region in recent weeks. According to US officials, Houthi forces, allied with Iran, shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone on June 6th.

Thursday’s drone incident marks the first direct Iranian-claimed attack on the US amid escalating tensions between the countries.

“We do not have any intention for war with any country, but we are fully ready for war,” IRGC commander, general Hossein Salami, said in a televised address.

The Revolutionary Guard said it shot the drone down at 4.05am after it collected data from Iranian territory, including the southern port of Chahbahar near Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Iran used its air defence system, known as Third of Khordad, to shoot down the drone – a truck-based missile system that can fire up to 30 kilometres into the sky, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Speaking during a televised call-in show on Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin warned the US against using force on Iran, saying it would have catastrophic consequences.

Mr Putin said US military action against Iran would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum”.

Escalating

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalating in recent weeks. The White House has blamed Iran for an attack on two oil ships last week, releasing video footage of what it claimed was an IRGC boat pulling up beside a stricken oil tanker and removing a mine.

In response, Iran said it would increase its stockpile of uranium in breach of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and hinted it could increase enrichment levels to 20 per cent, a move that would bring it closer to having the capability to create a nuclear bomb.

The overnight drone attack is the latest incident in the Persian Gulf region. Four ships, two of them owned by Saudi Arabia, were attacked last month off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That prompted the United States to move an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region, with US national security adviser John Bolton directly blaming Iran for the attack.

The relationship between Iran and the US has deteriorated since Mr Trump’s election, with the US president making good on his campaign promise to take the country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Since then, however, there have been mixed messages from the administration about how to handle the Iranian threat. –Additional reporting: AP