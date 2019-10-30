Woman distracted by mobile phone falls in front of oncoming train

Spanish rail authorities have released a video of a woman who fell onto the tracks as a train approached as she was distracted by her mobile phone.

Metro de Madrid’s video shows a passenger sitting down at the platform at the Estrecho station in the city. As the train approaches a number of passengers get ready for its arrival however one woman, distracted by her phone, walks straight out and falls off the platform on to the tracks.

Metro de Madrid said nothing serious happened and that the woman is fine but that passengers need to pay attention when on their phones.