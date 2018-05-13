Brave journalism ‘has never been so important’

Never before has brave journalism been so important, according to entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly, who will chair the judging panel for the 2018 Newsbrands print journalism awards.

Details of the awards have just been announced and entries will be accepted in 26 categories, covering such genres as news, analysis, opinion, politics, sport and crime. An award for journalist of the year will also be made.

A new category, “campaign of the year” has been included which will, according to the awards organisers, “showcase the valuable role newspapers play in affecting positive change in society through the use of powerful words and reporting”.

All work submitted must have been published between July 1st, 2017, and June 30th, 2018, and entries can be submitted from July 2018,

A judging panel to examine entries will be made up of figures from inside and outside the newspaper industry. It will have a new chairman in Mr Kennelly.

Challenges

Mr Kennelly said: “Never before has brave journalism been so important to produce the work that challenges us all and reveals the damage caused by decades of short-term thinking which has impacted so negatively on Irish society. Rewarding and celebrating the best work in journalism is ensuring that the most courageous and pioneering will continue to shine a light where it is needed.”

Chairman of Newsbrands, Vincent Crowley, said: “Public interest journalism campaigns hold the powerful accountable, increase transparency and strengthen democracy, as well as providing an important platform for communities to rally around causes.”

The awards are being sponsored for the third year by the National Lottery. Its chief executive Dermot Griffin said: “We are lucky in Ireland to have journalists who perform a vital public service through ground-breaking reporting, shining a light on matters of public interest.”