Language used to describe homelessness influences attitudes, survey finds

The number of people experiencing homeless in the State has reached a new record high of more than 17,000, according to the latest figures. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Describing someone as “a person experiencing homelessness” can make people more empathetic and caring while referring to them as a “homeless person” is more likely to trigger perceptions of personal responsibility and blame, according to new research.

The survey, commissioned by the Simon Communities of Ireland, looked at whether using one phrase over the other had any impact on how people think and feel about homelessness. The findings suggest that the words used matter and shape understanding in a small but perceptible way.

The charity carried out a study, with just over 1,000 respondents, with the support of Ipsos B&A and was able to establish clear differences in how those who took part reacted to certain scenarios depending on the language used.

Six in 10 respondents identified economic conditions and Government policies as the primary causes of homelessness with one in five respondents rating the individuals themselves as largely responsible for their circumstances.

However, the extent of perceived responsibility and the level at which the public cared varied depending on the descriptions of homeless used by the researchers.

Twenty four per cent believed “a homeless person” was responsible for their housing situation, however when they were told the person was “experiencing homelessness” the percentage of those who apportioned blame fell to 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent of those who talked of a “homeless person” cared less for the individual and their safety, while 49 per cent said they would be keen on improving their housing situation.

By contrast, 50 per cent of those who took part in the study, who viewed someone as “a person experiencing homelessness”, expressed more care for the individual, with 54 per cent saying they would be keen to improve the individual’s housing situation.

According to Ber Grogan, the executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, the wording used when discussing the circumstances of those who are unable to find a home evokes “small but meaningful differences in perception of individual responsibility for their housing situation and feelings of care”.

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Grogan said as a society Ireland had “some learning to do around language when it comes to homelessness as the findings confirm that it has a measurable impact on public attitudes towards homelessness”.

The research had important implications for public discourse, media reporting, advocacy and policy communication, he said.

“Thoughtful, person-centred language can help reduce stigma, foster empathy, and encourage a more compassionate and informed response to homelessness.”

The number of people experiencing homeless in the State has reached a new record high of more than 17,000, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.