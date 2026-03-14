An Irishwoman in New York: ‘You can be who you want here if you learn to climb the ladder’

‘There is something otherworldly about this place,’ says Irish-language advocate Vivienne Sayers O’Callaghan in New York city. Photograph: Timothy O'Connell

This article is part of a series about Irish people who are working in creative fields and living abroad.

Vivienne Sayers O’Callaghan

Content creator, entrepreneur and Irish culture and language advocate, New York

Vivienne Sayers O’Callaghan has mastered the 30-second pitch to get busy New Yorkers to listen: “Tell them who you are, what you need, how you can help them and how you can add creative value.”

The classically trained soprano and fluent Irish speaker, originally from Co Cork, has quickly adapted to the faster pace of life in her new home city. “You learn to turn into a sales machine. Everyone is moving at 150 miles an hour. No one has time to talk.”

The 24-year-old uses her “Irish girl in NYC” experience to create short-form videos teaching people about Irish culture and the Irish language. She has amassed more than 100 million views and built a following of 250,000 on social media, largely among Irish emigrants and Irish-Americans.

“The Irish-centred content would blow up altogether,” says Sayers O’Callaghan, who became fluent in Irish during her years boarding at Coláiste íde in Dingle, Co Kerry. One of her videos, about “Irish girl baby names”, has more than four million views, while others, such as “Do people in Ireland really speak Irish?”, have been watched hundreds of thousands of times.

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Her first glimpse of the Irish-American knowledge gap came while on exchange from Cork School of Music, where she was studying for her degree, to Endicott College in Massachusetts, one of the most Irish-American US states. Known as “the Irish girl” on campus, her nationality was a talking point. But the preconceived notions people had of Ireland bothered her; she was often questioned about the “potato Famine”, the Troubles and her opinion of England.

“I was born in 2001; this is not my version of Ireland, not my narrative,” she says. The experience sparked something in her, and she felt the need to “inform people”.

“My way was to ask them – do you know the Irish language?” It “would blow their mind that it’s even spoken”.

On returning to Ireland after the exchange, her focus was still turned towards the US, and how to go back to live there, this time to New York.

Vivienne Sayers O'Callaghan: 'Here you don’t age; you are kept young and busy, and stressed as hell

She got lucky with the Mountbatten programme, which pairs recent graduates with global businesses for 12-month internships. This granted her a US visa, a marketing role at financial services company Moody’s (she had marketing experience under her belt from a houseplant import business she set up while in college), a stipend and accommodation in “not glamorous but safe-feeling” Queens, and arrived in the city in May 2023.

“I had never had a job in my life, and here I was on the 52nd floor of the World Trade Center, on top of the world, literally.”

As she breathlessly talks about those early days in New York, it is like someone describing falling in love. “There are endless possibilities; you can speak to anyone, you can be whoever you want, if you learn how to climb the ladder. It’s a game with no ceiling.” She pauses. “There is something otherworldly about this place.”

Vivienne Sayers OCallaghan in New York City. Photograph: Timothy O'Connell

Finding the corporate world creatively constraining, O’Callaghan “dug her heels into the Irish community” in New York, going to all the Irish networking events she could find.

“Being Irish, you can use it for everything – we really do have a leg up on a lot of people,” she says. Even beyond the Irish community in New York, her nationality has brought her good will.

[ An Irishwoman in New York: I’m flattered, but why do Americans love the Irish so much?Opens in new window ]

Sayers O’Callaghan has since started her own social media agency, Signature Socials, and her journey has come full circle; she’s currently working with Carnegie Hall to promote a St Patrick’s Day concert featuring fiddle player Martin Hayes of The Gloaming, and poet Paul Muldoon. It’s a boon for the girl who grew up studying YouTube videos of sopranos singing under Carnegie Hall’s high-domed ceiling.

Like her adopted New York attitude, the opportunity didn’t happen by accident, but was created. She volunteered as a Carnegie Hall music ambassador, made a day-in-the-life video and tagged the right accounts. When it was reposted by the venue, “I considered myself made”, she recalls. “That’s the amazing thing that can happen in New York City.”

She describes the city as “Neverland”. “Here you don’t age; you are kept young and busy, and stressed as hell ... it’s totally psychotic.”

Sayers O’Callaghan would like to see some more of this New York chutzpah ingrained in young Irish people. “If we had a culture at home of openly supporting people, saying ‘shoot for the stars’, we’d probably be further along.”