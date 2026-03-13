Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT MOTHERING SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Darke in A Minor, Walton: Drop, drop, slow tears, Whitloc: Here, O my Lord, Preacher: The Ven D.A. Pierpoint, M.A., Canon Treasurer. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Tomkins, Weelkes: The Sixth Service, Psalm: 78 vv 1-12, The Sermon in Muisc: Bach: Konn, Jesu, komm, Bach: Fuga sora il Magnificat. SAINT PATRICKS DAY- 9.15 EUCHARIST said in Irish in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 PATRONAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir. Preacher: The Revd Canon J.R. Auchmuty, Rector, St Columbas Church, Knock, Belfast and Canon Chancellor, Down. 18.00 DUBLIN COUNCIL OF CHURCHES SERVICE. MORNING PRAYER at 09.00 on Wednesday, SUNG MATINS at 09.00 on Thursday and Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Victoria: Missa Ave Regina Caelorum, Psalm 23, Byrd: Ave verum corpus, Preacher: Canon Prof. Anne Lodge. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Ayleward, Leighton: The Second Service, Psalm 31, Walton: A Litany. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 16th March - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 15, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL MATINS FOR THE FEAST OF ST PATRICK - 11.00 Tuesday 17th March - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 145, Vaughan Williams: Te Deum in G, Walton: Jubilate Deo, Harris: Flourish for an Occasion. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 18th March - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 91, Byrd: The Short Service, Gibbons: Drop, drop slow tears. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 19th March - Responses: Ayleward, Psalms 98-101, Watson: Evening Service in E, Victoria: Tenebrae factae sunt.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 15th March - The Fourth Sunday in Lent Mothers’ Day. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/