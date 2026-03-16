St Patrick’s Day parade Dublin: Start time, road closures and Vogue Williams as grand marshal

People during a St Patrick's Day parade in London on Sunday. Parades will take place across Irish cities on Tuesday. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

The national St Patrick’s Day parade will take place in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon, with tens of thousands of people expected to turn out for the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the festivities.

What time does the parade start at?

The parade will kick off at noon and is expected to last about two hours. It will begin at Parnell Square North, in the north of the city, and travel down O’Connell Street, over O’Connell Bridge and through the south side of the city, finishing at the Cuffe Street/Kevin Street junction.

What is the theme of this year’s parade?

This year’s theme is “roots”. The parade will feature 12 large-scale floats. Performers will include Macnas, Bui Bolg, Spraoi, Inishowen Carnival Group, Curious State, Volkidana, The Outing Queer Arts Collective, Artastic and ArtFX, alongside new entries from Lumen Street Theatre and Show CoMotion, a Dublin-based parade company making its festival debut.

Can I watch it on television?

You can. It will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1, with coverage due to begin just after midday.

Who is the grand marshal of this year’s parade?

Podcast presenter and Howth native Vogue Williams. Williams said it was a huge honour to take on the role, which allows her to champion Irish creativity and storytelling on a global stage, and also in London, where she is based.

“Growing up in Dublin, St Patrick’s Day has always been a special time for me and leading the parade through the city is something I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

“I’m delighted with the theme of roots this year, as I will talk up my home country and what I love about being Irish any time I get the chance. It’s going to be such an incredible day of celebration, and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with people from home and from the Irish community around the world.”

Anything else I should know about the parade?

An Garda Síochána has advised those attending to pick an area along the route in advance to view the parade, to arrive early and to plan the journey into the city beforehand.

It said to use public transport or park-and-ride facilities where possible and to keep children under close supervision so as to avoid being accidentally separated in the crowd and, where possible, ensure they have contact details of a “responsible adult”.

Gardaí have also advised you pack sensibly and mind personal belongings, follow instructions of gardaí and stewards and, when the parade has passed your chosen viewing location, take your time as the crowd disperses.

What if I’m planning to drive into the city for the parade?

Gardaí will have rolling road closures and traffic restrictions in place across the city centre from early on Tuesday.

All motorists planning on making their way into or through the city are to be aware that parking will not be permitted along the parade route, and any vehicles will be towed, gardaí said.

In general, all traffic will be diverted through the North and South Circular Roads for the duration of the parade. Local access and egress to streets affected by closures will be facilitated. No vehicles can enter the parade route while closures are in place.

Gardaí said they will continue to have a high-visibility policing operation across the city following the parade.

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Are there any other events in the capital or parades throughout the country?

Cork city will also host a parade, which will begin from South Mall at 1pm on Tuesday. Kilkenny’s parade will begin at 1.30pm at John’s Priory.

Galway’s parade revolves around the theme of legends and rising stars, and will start at 11am from University Road.

Mental health charity Aware will host a 26km Harbour2Harbour walk between Howth and Dún Laoghaire in Dublin on Tuesday.