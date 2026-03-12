‘It was scary at times’: Relief at Dublin Airport as second Gulf repatriation flight lands

Passengers are welcomed by family members as they arrive at Dublin Airport following a Government chartered flight from Oman on Sunday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA

There were scenes of joy and relief at Dublin Airport on Wednesday night as passengers travelling on a second Government-chartered flight from the Gulf region arrived safe and sound.

The flight, which took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), helped to bring back some of the Irish citizens who became stranded as a result of the regional conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Many of those who disembarked had praise for the Irish Embassy in the UAE for keeping them informed and also for the efforts of Emirati authorities in terms of providing safety updates and intercepting Iranian drones.

Tom and Kathleen Nolan, from Kilkenny, had travelled to the UAE for a holiday and to visit their daughter Geraldine, who works as a nurse in the Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi.

“She said a lot of people are staying on so she didn’t come home with us. She doesn’t seem worried,” said Kathleen of Geraldine.

The war turned the couple’s planned seven-week trip into an eight-week affair.

“It was scary at times,” she said. “We got warnings from time to time to go indoors. While waiting for the plane we were told there was an alarm and we had to go down to the basement for two hours.”

David and Carol Jacob said their two children, aged four years and six months, were a big factor in their decision to come back from the UAE.

“The Irish Embassy did a tremendous job – as did the UAE government,” said David.

[ Relieved family reunions at Dublin Airport as chartered flight from Oman landsOpens in new window ]

He is on a spring break from the school where he teaches in the UAE and is hopeful he may be able to teach online for a while when classes resume.

As for when they might return, he said it was a case of “wait and see”.

Padraig Gaughan, a teacher from Co Mayo, who lives in Dubai with his wife, Hanna, originally from Co Down, said their main reason for returning was concern for the safety of their son, Paudi, who is six weeks old.

He said only about 1 per cent of what was fired at the UAE by Iran “got through” and that residents received “notice in advance” of incoming attacks. The family plans to return to the UAE when the situation settles down, Padraig added.

Terry Dent, who was waiting for his son Stephen, said: “I am not telling you what to write but Alison Milton [Irish Ambassador to the UAE] and David Moore [second secretary at the embassy] are doing a fantastic job. They had all sorts of information online.”

The Boyle and Forde families were also waiting patiently.

Lilian Boyle, from Newry, Co Down, said they were keeping an eye out for her daughter Louise and her partner, John Forde, who works for the Irish Embassy in the UAE.

The Boyles said the couple felt it was safest to come home as they have four children, aged nine, seven, four and six months.

A Government spokesperson said on Wednesday that Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee believes the majority of Irish people who became stuck in the UAE while transiting through or while on holiday have now left the region.

Wednesday’s flight cost €800 for each adult passenger. A Government spokesperson said the Department of Foreign Affairs had previously said it would assist anyone who was struggling to afford the cost.

The Government’s first repatriation flight, carrying 194 Irish citizens, departed from Muscat in Oman, stopped in Cairo, Egypt and landed in Dublin just before 5am last Sunday.

Some direct commercial flights are continuing to serve the region. Other Irish people have managed to get indirect flights to Ireland from Abu Dhabi or Dubai through London or Paris.

Last week, McEntee said as many as 2,000 Irish people had registered with her department and were actively trying to leave the Gulf region as violence escalated.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, McEntee said: “Welcome home to all passengers on our second Government charter flight from the Gulf region which has landed safely at Dublin Airport.

“Our work to support Irish citizens in the Gulf continues. Any citizen who needs assistance can contact the Consular Crisis Team on +3531408200.”