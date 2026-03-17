Live: What time does Micheál Martin meet Donald Trump at the White House and what will they discuss?

Main Points

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spent Sunday in Philadelphia – joining the St Patrick’s Day parade

He is making his way to the White House today where he will meet Donald Trump

Martin will start the day at breakfast with US vice-president JD Vance at 1pm (Irish time), before meeting Trump at the White House at 3pm (Irish time)

He will then head to the US Congress for a formal lunch at 5pm (Irish time)

Key Reads

Martin praises ‘enduring bond’ between Ireland and US

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, the Taoiseach has attended a number of events and he was cheered on Sunday at an event at the residence of Ireland’s Ambassador to the US as he congratulated the nation’s rugby team on winning the Six Nations Triple Crown at the weekend.

At that event Martin described being back in Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day as an honour.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking during the Ireland Funds National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

He joked he would add his thanks to England for “doing their very, very best to enable us to win the championship”, with reference to their narrow defeat to France, which saw Ireland miss out on the Six Nations title with the final kick of the competition.

Martin arrived in the US capital on Sunday evening following two days in Philadelphia, where he was marking the contribution of Irish people to the building of the country 250 years on from the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

Editorial: Peril in the court of the mad king

The political sensitivities of a meeting with Trump are laid out in an Irish Times Editorial.

“Despite calls from some members of the Opposition for Martin to speak out against the war during his trip, that seems improbable. There have already been some careful words about the merits of negotiation and diplomacy, but there is little prospect of the Taoiseach being drawn on the legality of the campaign.

“President Connolly’s statement eight days ago condemning the conflict as a violation of international law will not be echoed in the Oval Office, nor at any of the other celebratory events over the course of the day. As the Government made clear last week, it bears sole responsibility for how the State conducts its foreign policy.

“The calculation is that there is little to be gained and much to lose from provoking the unpredictable occupant of the White House. Those who decry this as moral cowardice are generally not faced with making the very real and consequential choices confronting the leader of a small country unusually dependent on its economic relationship with the US.”

Dressing-down of Volodymyr Zelenskiy

The notorious dressing-down of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House in February 2025 has solidified into a sort of behavioural coda for all heads of state entering the bear pit of the Trump Oval Office, writes Keith Duggan.

The message was made clear to all visiting dignitaries that day: you don’t have the cards, you listen more than you speak. And when you speak, best say only nice things.

You enter US president Donald Trump’s orbit, which is to perform a limited cameo role – with few lines – in the rolling reality television show that is the 47th presidency.

Read the full article here.

Martin to meet Trump at White House

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is preparing for a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump this afternoon.

The Taoiseach will also meet US vice-president JD Vanceas part of the leader of Ireland’s traditional visit to Washington DC.

In terms of logistics Martin will meet Vance for breakfast at around at 1pm (Irish time), before meeting Trump at the White House at 3pm (Irish time) for the Shamrock ceremony. Martin will then head to the US Congress for a formal lunch at 5pm (Irish time)

Martin’s Oval Office encounter with Trump is expected to touch on a range of topics, including “deep ties” between the two countries.

Last year’s meeting saw the US president take questions from reporters for almost an hour.

However, the Taoiseach has faced criticism from some quarters about meeting with Trump following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran.