Widespread heavy rainfall forecast for Leinster and Munster

The warning will be in affect from 8am on Sunday night until 10am on Monday morning. File photograph.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Sunday night covering large areas of Leinster and Munster.

The counties included in the warning are Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy rainfall is forecast with predictions of 20mm to 30mm in some areas along with a risk of spot flooding.

The warning will be in affect from 8am on Sunday night until 10am on Monday morning.

It was issued late Sunday morning.