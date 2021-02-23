What is in the new Living with Covid plan released by the Government?

The Government will consider extending the 5km exercise limit and easing restrictions on outdoor activities and meetings at the beginning of April - if progress continues in terms of case numbers.

However, according to the State’s redrafted plan for managing the pandemic, these relaxations, if they come, will be allowed a three to four week bedding in period before anything further follows.

In addition to these changes, to be considered as part of the review of the Covid plan on April 5th, the Government will consider easing restrictions on outdoor activities and meetings beyond one other household, and examine a staggered start of easing of other areas of restriction, “with a focus on outdoor activities including sport and some areas of construction”.

The requirement to work from home will remain.

In addition to the well-flagged plans to resume school , childcare and extend pandemic income and business supports, the Government announced another €20 million for mental health funding and providing supports for vulnerable groups.

School and childcare reopening timetable

March 1st: Junior, senior infants, first and second class will return at primary while sixth years will return at secondary. Special schools will also return to full attendance, while children will return to early start pre-school classes and early intervention special classes.

March 8th: Early Childhood Care and Education preschool scheme (mainly three to five year olds ) due to reopen.

March 15th: Target date for return of remainder of primary school children return – third to sixth class - along with fifth year students at second level . This date will be reviewed.

March 29th: Early learning and care (from birth to six years) and school-age childcare services (up to 14 years) to reopen.

April 12th: Target date for the return to in-school education of the remainder of secondary students: first to fourth year students.

Criteria

While the Government plan outlines that these measures will be considered on April 5th, it nonetheless warns that “public health advice is that it is too early to say how and when other restrictions should be eased given current uncertainties”. When it comes to the start of April, the document outlines that the decision will be made based on four different criteria:

1. Disease prevalence, as measured by case numbers/incidence, and that the R number “is such that we can be confident we can continue to suppress the disease”

2. Hospital and critical care occupancy levels that protect the health service and allow for the safe resumption of non Covid care

3. Ongoing and steady progress on the vaccination programme

4. Emerging information on variants

Easing of restrictions will be “slow and gradual”, with measures spaced out.

Public health

The document promises further investment into public health, including “surveillance, track and trace, use of new testing technologies, ventilation and research and innovation”.

So-called “rapid” antigen testing, which critics say Ireland has been slow to adopt, will be the subject of a new plan for deployment to be finalised by mid-March.

There is an update on the vaccination programme, with a revised allocation sequence promised following new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC), which is thought to relate to those with chronic medical conditions. It promises that roll-out will only be limited by supply “with the next phase focusing on vaccination centre logistics, workforce recruitment and deployment and ongoing enhancement of the ICT platform”

It signals that further action on restricting international travel may be en route, with further measures that “will continue to be advanced” and that restrictions “will need to be kept under constant review to ensure travel does not become a weak link in our response as domestic transmission is brought under control”.

Some scheduled clinical scheduled services will be reintroduced in a “prioritised and incremental manner” by the HSE in the coming weeks, if disease numbers allow.

The Government plan outlines a range of wellbeing and mental health plans, including “citizen empowerment” wellbeing activities. Each Government Department is to be asked to prepare an action plan for service delivery “to mitigate backlogs and anticipate pent up demand or unmet need arising from restrictions”.

Regarding policing, the plan promises ongoing high visibility patrols and checkpoints at public amenities, while the Garda “will be carrying out stop checks nationally” to ensure recently returned travellers are quarantining and a person has been required to carry out a PCR test, they have done so.

Next steps

The plan has an extensive section on next steps, detailing how the State will chart a path through the remainder of the pandemic. It signals that while the Level 5 approach is being retained, new measures are being considered.

The framework will continue to provide “an appropriate mechanism to guide decision making, but experience over the last number of months has underlined the importance of it continuing to be applied in a flexible manner, adapting measures to address the public health risk at a given time in addition to any specific contextual considerations”.

There will be “detailed sectoral guidance” for measures that apply at each level of the framework. The approach will be guided by three “overarching objectives”: reducing case numbers and keeping them low, completing vaccination “of all those indicated for”, and continuing to protect the most vulnerable, public health services, social care, education and childcare.

Shake-up

It outlines that easing of measures “should be slow and gradual” with sufficient time between phases. However, it also signals an aspiration that once the levels of Covid in the community are suppressed, they can they be contained through an approach that combines vaccines, public health, antigen testing, and additional advice in respect of ventilation which it promises will be finalised by the end of March. The measures outlined constitute a shake-up to the systems designed to control the growth of the virus.

It promises that recruitment in public health will be accelerated to make good on promises in Budget 2021 to double the public health workforce. It also says “further enhancements” are needed in contact tracing and testing “to ensure we have the capability to rapidly, proactively and aggressively contain outbreaks of infection”.

It says there will an “aggressive testing strategy with a low threshold for intervention”, and “consideration of alternative referral pathways”. There will be “active testing and monitoring of close contacts”, the rollout of retrospective contact tracing, “real-time and integrated data and intelligence”, and it promises improvements in turnaround times as well as a “shift towards a regionally based and organised response”.

Consideration will be given to expanding the contact management programme and community call to support people isolating or restricting movements, as well as expanded use of alternative accommodation for those who cannot self isolate or restrict movements at home.