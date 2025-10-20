Risk of more rain on Monday morning, with potential for thunderstorms

There is a chance of heavy bursts of rain on Monday, especially on the east and southeast coasts, according to Met Éireann.

The day is set to begin with clouds and scattered showers with potential for heavy bursts and isolated thunderstorms, but they will ease through the afternoon as sunny spells develop. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

On Sunday, in Northern Ireland the seaside village of Newcastle, Co Down, was inundated with water and scree rushing down from the Mourne Mountains. Householders placed sandbags at their gates and council crews used small stones to create artificial barriers as roads in housing estates became rivers.

Up to 100mm of rain fell on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday with almost 61mm falling at Killowen, near Rostrevor in south Down, over the 24 hours to 5pm.

The outlook for the coming days features more rain, with longer spells spreading eastward on Monday night. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from seven to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, fresher near some western and southern coasts.

Tuesday is forecast to start cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but brightening up from the west as the day goes on with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures are expected to reach 11 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest winds, fresh to strong at times near Atlantic coasts.

It will be largely dry with long clear spells on Tuesday night, apart from isolated coastal showers in the west and north. Lowest temperatures will be of three to seven degrees with light to moderate westerly winds, backing light southwest or variable overnight.