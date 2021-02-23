First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in Northern Ireland

The first cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Department of Health said on Tuesday that three cases had been confirmed in the North.

A detailed health protection risk assessment and contact tracing response has been deployed, the Department said, adding that the risk of transmission was “judged to be low at this time.”

Under the coronavirus regulations currently in force, all travellers returning to the North from abroad must self-isolate for ten days.

Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said he had previously been clear that a confirmed case of the South African variant was “inevitable at some point” but this did not mean that it would become the most prevalent or the dominant strain in the North.

“However, it does underline once again the very real need for continuing caution in relation to Covid-19.

“The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community,” he said.

A further five people with coronavirus have died in the North, the Department announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,041. An additional 225 people tested positive for the virus.