Lack of step-down places for children in care poses ‘massive risk’, inspectors find

A lack of suitable onward placements for children in special care facilities poses a “massive risk” resulting in “loss of hope” for young people, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has said.

Inspectors made the note regarding step-down facilities in a report on the Crannóg Nua special care unit in Dublin.

It is one of three special care facilities in the State operated by Tusla, the child and family agency.

Children may be detained in the centres by order of the High Court for stabilisation when their behaviour poses a real and substantial risk of harm to their life, health, safety, development or welfare. Detention orders are not the result of criminal offences, but are issued for the child’s own safety and welfare.

Alongside Ballydowd, also in Dublin, and Coovagh House in Limerick, Crannóg Nua caters for boys and girls aged from 11 to 17 years, and children may not leave without approval.

Unspecified external professionals, who work with the children in a supporting role, told inspectors that despite the national challenges with a lack of suitable placements for young people leaving special care, the team in Crannóg Nua were managing well.

Staff at the unit were found to be “very focused on turning the young person around as quickly as possible” and were “very committed” to their “not being detained for too long”.

“Respectful and caring interactions between staff and young people” were noted in the report, published on Monday.

Children described feeling safe and told inspectors that they got on well with staff. One child said staff “are always calm” and “don’t give out”; another said that they “talk to me to help me understand what is happening”.

Inspectors reported a “relaxed and warm atmosphere” at dinner time, and noted “creative use of the walls in the communal spaces” which displayed “useful information” on emotional awareness, including strategies on how to stay calm.

Hiqa found the team at Crannóg Nua to be “confident and skilled” in supporting and building trusting relationships with children.

The inspection found that the special care unit was experiencing ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining adequate levels of staffing.

There were five children in the centre at the time of the inspection in July 2025. The unit reduced capacity in May to meet the needs of those who required additional staffing and higher levels of supervision.

At the time of the inspection, there were five vacant social care leader posts and 23 vacant social care worker posts. Since January 2024, the service has recruited nine new staff members.

However, 15 staff had resigned and seven staff had transferred out of the service with the challenging nature of the work identified by the person-in-charge as a common cause of resignations.

Of five standards it was assessed on, the unit was found fully compliant with four and substantially compliant with one.

