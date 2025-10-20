Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys trade sharp criticisms as campaign enters final days

Main Points Candidates face final days of campaign ahead of presidential election on Friday, October 24th <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/">Heather Humphreys</a> and <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/">Catherine Connolly</a> traded <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/20/presidential-election-combative-exchanges-expected-as-voting-day-nears/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/20/presidential-election-combative-exchanges-expected-as-voting-day-nears/">strongly worded personal criticism</a> over the weekend Independent candidate Connolly accused Fine Gael candidate Humphreys of a “new low” in the manner in which she described the Galway West TD’s work as a barrister before entering politics Fine Gael Minister Helen McEntee accused Ms Connolly of “hypocrisy” on representing banks in repossession cases, claiming she “built a political career denouncing what she delivered in her legal career” Key Reads Olivia O’Leary: I got <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/20/olivia-oleary-i-got-a-sharp-lesson-in-how-protective-irish-people-are-of-our-presidents/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/20/olivia-oleary-i-got-a-sharp-lesson-in-how-protective-irish-people-are-of-our-presidents/">a sharp lesson</a> in how protective Irish people are of our presidents Pat Leahy: If Catherine Connolly wins, it means <a href="" rel="" title="">one of two things</a> Kevin Rafter: <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/18/kevin-rafter-the-four-most-important-issues-in-the-new-presidents-in-tray/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/18/kevin-rafter-the-four-most-important-issues-in-the-new-presidents-in-tray/">The four most important issues in the next president’s in-tray</a> Who should you vote for as president? <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/16/who-should-you-vote-for-as-president-use-this-tool-to-see-which-candidate-matches-your-views/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/16/who-should-you-vote-for-as-president-use-this-tool-to-see-which-candidate-matches-your-views/">Use this tool to see which candidate matches your views</a>