Ed Moloney: journalist and author dies aged 77

The journalist and author Ed Moloney, known for his coverage of the Northern Ireland Troubles, has died in New York following a short illness. He was 77.

News of his death was confirmed on his blog, The Broken Elbow.

A former Northern editor of The Irish Times, Mr Moloney was a journalist for more than 40 years and wrote several books on the conflict, including his 2002 work A Secret History of the IRA.

He was born and educated in England, later moving to Belfast to attend Queen’s University, where he was introduced to Irish politics and republicanism.

In his early career, he worked for Hibernia magazine before moving to Magill. He would also become Northern editor of the Sunday Tribune.

He based himself in Belfast for most of his life and career, moving to New York in 2000.

He was the director of Boston College’s Belfast Project, known as The Boston Tapes, a collection of interviews with former republican and loyalist paramilitaries intended as an oral history of the conflict.

Paying tribute, Seamus Dooley of the National Union of Journalists described Mr Moloney as one of the most consequential journalists of his generation.

“He had an unyielding commitment to shining a light into the darkest corners of Northern Ireland’s troubled history,” he said.

