Update on Dublin boil water notice expected this afternoon

An update on whether water services can resume for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area is expected on Friday afternoon with a crisis management meeting due to take place in the morning.

“We would hope that we would have some positive news but we can’t pre-empt that decision,” Irish Water’s head of customer operations Yvonne Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

A decision will be taken at a meeting between officials at Irish Water, Fingal County Council, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

While there has been disruption for a number of days, businesses will be keen to see normal services resume for the bank holiday weekend.

A “boil water” warning notice was put in place earlier this week after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant first caused concerns about the quality of supply on Tuesday morning.

Initial water sample tests have been found to be “satisfactory”, according to Irish Water, although the boil water status was retained as a precaution.

Plant audit

The EPA conducted an audit of the plant on Thursday which will be assessed on Friday. Follow up test results are also expected.

Those in the affected areas can only use boiled or bottled water to drink and in food preparation.

Drinking the water in this area carries a risk of gastrointestinal infection, with symptoms including diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

“Everyone has different tolerances,” said Ms Harris. “We would be particularly concerned about vulnerable people, older people and if babies ingested bathwater.”

Anyone who feels they may have become ill from drinking the water is advised to see their doctor.

As well as domestic customers, the situation has considerable consequences for businesses, particularly in the catering and hospitality sectors.

Advice issued this week included that boiled water should be kept in clean containers, should not be kept indefinitely, and that ice is also only made from boiled or bottled water.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise (Isme) association said is was a case of “the sooner the better” for a return to normal water supply as it imposed additional costs on certain businesses.

However, despite considerable inconvenience there has been no indications the boil water status has forced any business closures.

As the bank holiday weekend begins, Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI), said its members were being hit twice having to both pay for additional bottled drinking water and commercial water rates at the same time.

“It’s an inconvenience to consumers and businesses especially in our industry where we use a lot of water and it will have to be boiled and a lot of it bought in,” he said.

Restaurants are facing hundreds of euro in additional bills on bottle water, leading Mr Cummins to call for a refund of commercial water rates for the days affected by the boil water notice.

Aside from restaurants, he said coffee shops in particular would face difficulties given that their machines do not bring the water to boiling point. Consequently, water would have to be pre-boiled to make it safe for use.