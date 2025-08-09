Two killed in separate crashes in Waterford and Tipperary

A motorcyclist in his 40s suffered fatal injuries after his vehicle collided with a car in Waterford city. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Two people have died following separate crashes on the roads in Munster on Saturday.

A motorcyclist in his 40s suffered fatal injuries after his vehicle collided with a car in Waterford city.

The collision occurred on the Williamstown Road in Waterford. Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision around 1pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí said the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300.

Separately, a man in his 60s died following a single-vehicle car crash in Cahir, Co Tipperary, on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on the N24 at Kilmoyler, Cahir, at about 10.40am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Cahir area between 10.30am and 11am are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on (052) 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.