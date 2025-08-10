Europe

Europe stresses need to protect Ukrainian interests ahead of Trump-Putin talks

US president plans to meet the Russian president in Alaska on Friday

A Ukrainain woman carries pet dogs as she runs from her apartment block after Russian aerial bombs exploded in the area in Kharkiv in July. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times
Sun Aug 10 2025 - 09:11

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Kyiv “values and fully supports” a joint statement by European leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine while protecting Ukrainian and European interests.

European leaders on Saturday welcomed US president Donald Trump’s plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine, while stressing the need to keep pressure on Moscow and protect Ukrainian and European security interests.

“We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” they said.

“We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said, adding: “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine.”

The leaders said “they remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force”, and added: “The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations.”

They said negotiations could only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

On X, Mr Zelenskiy wrote that “The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations.”

“Ukraine values and fully supports the statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen, and President Stubb on peace for Ukraine.”

Mr Trump plans to meet Mr Putin in Alaska on Friday. He has talked up the prospect of a deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict.

Mr Zelenskiy and his European allies have warned that any deal requiring Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory would only encourage Russian aggression. – Reuters

