London police arrest 150 at demonstration in support of banned Palestine Action group

A protester is carried away by police officers in Parliament Square, central London, on Saturday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it had arrested 150 people at a protest against Britain’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action, adding it was making further arrests.

Officers made arrests after crowds, waving placards expressing support for the group, gathered in Parliament Square, said the force on X.

Protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves, chanted “shame on you” and “hands off Gaza”, and held signs such as, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”, video taken by Reuters at the scene showed.

In July, British politicians banned Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

The ban makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

I’ve just finished marching on the Palestine demonstration & have come to Parliament Square where people are being arrested for peacefully protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action. It’s a disgrace that people are being arrested for upholding our democratic rights. pic.twitter.com/UdrhJyRTXZ — John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) August 9, 2025

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori last week secured leave to bring a legal challenge against the prohibition. – Reuters