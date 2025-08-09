UK

London police arrest 150 at demonstration in support of banned Palestine Action group

Protesters, some clad in black and white Palestinian scarves, chant ‘shame on you’ and ‘hands off Gaza’

A protester is carried away by police officers in Parliament Square, central London, on Saturday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Getty Images
A protester is carried away by police officers in Parliament Square, central London, on Saturday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Getty Images
Sat Aug 09 2025 - 16:29

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it had arrested 150 people at a protest against Britain’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action, adding it was making further arrests.

Officers made arrests after crowds, waving placards expressing support for the group, gathered in Parliament Square, said the force on X.

Protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves, chanted “shame on you” and “hands off Gaza”, and held signs such as, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”, video taken by Reuters at the scene showed.

In July, British politicians banned Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

READ MORE

Alison Spittle: ‘I’m treated more like a human being now I’ve lost weight’

Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, says Zelenskiy after Trump comments

Questions remain over Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra’s death on Long Island yacht

New York’s ‘exclusive’ Hamptons is a glorified cattle mart with mansions

The ban makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori last week secured leave to bring a legal challenge against the prohibition. – Reuters

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter