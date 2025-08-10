Swapping numbers for flour: Meet the man behind Bread 41

Eoin Cluskey is the founder and head baker at Bread 41, a sourdough bakery and organic food business based in Dublin.

A former accountant who became an artisan baker, Cluskey trained in Ballymaloe and honed his craft in bakeries across Europe before launching Bread 41 in 2018.

Bread 41 is a bakery and eatery located on Pearse Street in Dublin. It employs more than 100 people across its bakery and shop. It specialises in organic, naturally fermented breads, handcrafted pastry and locally sourced wholefoods.

The business is expanding, with plans for a new production facility and a grain mill.

What vision/light-bulb moment prompted you to start up in business?

While travelling and working in bakeries across the world I saw how bread could be a force for connection and sustainability.

The light-bulb moment came when I realised Ireland was missing that: a bakery that is rooted in craft, values and community. Bread 41 was born to bring real bread, and better food systems, back to the table.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

Bread 41 is built on sustainability, community and craft. We bake everything fresh daily using organic, Irish-milled flours and long fermentation.

Unlike conventional bakeries, we avoid additives and embrace slow, regenerative processes. We also educate, collaborate with farmers and aim to shift the food system toward local, healthy and resilient practices.

What is your greatest business achievement to date?

Building a business that’s not only profitable but values led. I’m proud that Bread 41 has become a beacon for sustainable food in Ireland, influencing public perceptions of bread, waste and sourcing.

What was your back-to-the-wall moment and how did you overcome it?

The pandemic hit us hard, with overnight closures, safety challenges and financial uncertainty. We pivoted fast: started online deliveries, rebuilt supply chains and stayed open for the community. It was about resilience and purpose.

What moment/deal would you cite as the game changer or turning point for the company?Opening our doors in 2018 and seeing people queue for real bread was game-changing. But launching our fermentation lab and expanding into wholefood meals signalled a turning point, Bread 41 wasn’t just a bakery any more. It became a movement.

What were the best and the worst pieces of advice you received when starting out?

Best: “Build a business around your values, not just a product.”

Worst: “Scale quickly, there’s no time to waste.” We’ve taken the opposite approach: slow, deliberate, values-led growth is what’s sustained us.

Describe your growth funding path.

We’ve grown organically and reinvested profits rather than chasing external capital. That’s kept us in control of our mission. Now, we’re exploring values-aligned funding for infrastructure projects, like a regenerative grain mill and a new production facility.

What are your annual revenues and profits?

We are a privately held company, but our growth has been steady and healthy. We focus on long-term sustainability, not short-term profits. That model has allowed us to scale while staying true to our mission.

What are you doing to disrupt, innovate and improve the products or services you offer?

We’re reimagining food systems, from working with regenerative farmers to reviving heritage grains and fermentation methods. We upcycle waste, test zero-waste packaging and innovate with plant-based menus.

What makes your company a good place to work?

We offer flexible hours, free meals, supported learning and a culture of respect. Our team is united by a common purpose: feeding people with integrity.

We invest in growth, mental wellbeing and sustainability. Diversity and inclusion are embedded, and everyone’s voice matters in shaping the future of Bread 41.

What impact have Donald Trump’s tariffs had on your business? How has this affected your view of the United States as a place in which to invest?

We source locally, so the impact was minimal. However, it reminded us how vulnerable global supply chains can be.

What is the most common mistake you see entrepreneurs make?

Prioritising scale over purpose. Growth without a clear mission or culture creates cracks. Many entrepreneurs overlook the human and environmental side of business in the rush for success. That’s a short-term win, but a long-term risk.

What is the single most important piece of advice you would offer to a less experienced entrepreneur?

Get crystal clear on your “why”. That clarity will guide your decisions, help you weather storms and attract the right people. Build a business that serves not only your customers but also your community, your team and the planet.