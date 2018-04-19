University of Limerick newspaper scoops student media award

The Limerick Voice, published by University of Limerick, has been named Newspaper of the Year in the National Student Media Awards, more popularly known as the Smedias. The award was presented by The Irish Times’ news editor, Mark Hennessy.

The Editor of the Year award went to Shauna Bowers of Dublin City University, while the Magazine of the Year award was won by Dublin Institute of Technology’s Cypher.

The Journalist of the Year award in the National Media category was won by Aaron Gallagher of DCU, while the Features Writer of the Year – News & Current Affairs award went to Rachel O’Neill of University College Dublin.

The Radio Journalist of the Year award was won by Mary-Kate Findon of DIT; Mark Boylan of the University of Limerick took the Sports Writer of the Year category.

The Website of the Year went to UCC Express of University College Cork, while Trinity College took design and layout awards in the newspaper and magazine categories for TN2 Magazine and the Trinity News.